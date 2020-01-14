Menu
Jack and Aaron Kelly take part in the Rockhampton Melanoma March.
Get your walking shoes ready for Melanoma March

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
14th Jan 2020 1:37 PM
HUNDREDS of people are preparing to hit the pavement for this year's Rockhampton Melanoma March.

Now in its third year, the event helps Melanoma ­Institute Australia to try and reach its goal of zero deaths from melanoma.

Following the enormous success of the Rockhampton Melanoma March since its inception, the annual event is set to return to CQ on ­Sunday, March 1, from 6.30am at Victoria Park.

An initiative of Melanoma Institute Australia, funds raised from the 23 marches across the nation this year aim to raise vital awareness and life-saving funds for melanoma research.

More than 15,000 people were diagnosed in Australia in 2019 and over 1700 people died - one Australian every five hours.

Melanoma is also the most common cancer affecting 15 to 39-year-old Australians.

Rockhampton Melanoma March event organiser Aaron Kelly said this year's event promised to be bigger and better.

"The Rockhampton ­Melanoma March has raised over $40,000 for vital research in its first two years and we're hoping to continue the success of the event in our region this year," he said.

The Melanoma survivor and awareness advocate ­expects hundreds of people from all walks of life to join in the fight against melanoma on Sunday, March 1.

"We invite the local ­community to register, get a team together and encourage friends and family to donate to support life-saving ­research," he said.

For more information, to register to walk, or sponsor someone who is walking, visit www.melanomamarch.org.au

