Getaway taxi ride undoes Rocky kebab shop bandit

A GETAWAY taxi ride could have been the undoing for a teenager accused of a knife-point robbery at the Rockhampton Sunshine Kebabs on Boxing Day.

Rockhampton CIB's Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Griffin today said police arrested the 15-year-old after a public tip-off.

The boy was due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after he was found in West Rockhampton property yesterday and charged with armed robbery.

Police allege the teenage boy entered the George St business armed with a knife and threatened an 37-year-old female employee before he fled on foot with money and a staff tip jar.

Immediately after he robbed the business, police launched manhunt for the boy which included the dog squad.

Det Act Snr Sgt Griffin said police investigations revealed the accused robber caught a taxi to evade police.

He said the suspect was with someone else in the cab, who police were yet to identify or rule out their involvement in the crime.

Police have recovered some of the stolen money and located the weapon believed to be involved, but were yet to locate the tip jar.

Det Act Snr Sgt Griffin said the offence unusual.

"It's uncommon that there would be a daylight robbery, it's normally something that would occur after hours,” he said.

"It appears to be opportunistic and occurred on the spur of the moment.”

Police have provided the appropriate support services to the staff member to ensure "they were coping as best possible” after the offence.