72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 21st Apr 2017 1:19 AM Updated: 1:19 AM
Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.
Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

TODAY:

6PM - 9PM:

Grab your disco shoes, wear your 1970's inspired costumes and get down and boogie at the Access Recreation Disco, 100 Jardine St. Free sausage sizzle. Soft drinks will be available for purchase on the night.

6.30PM:

Larren Bean, Sports Bar, Park Avenue Hotel.

7.30PM:

Yeppoon Little Theatre presents The Importance of Being Earnest at 64 William Street, Yeppoon 4703. Set in the Victorian era, Wilde's most enduring play is loved the world over for it's high farce and witty dialogue. To book the $20 tickets contact Yeppoon Little Theatre on 0437 491 990 or bookings@yeppoonlittletheatre.org.au

8.30PM:

If you have the music in you, let it out at The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East Street open mic event. Original music and covers welcome. BYO instrument or backing track on ipod or similar device (no CDs please) and come share your talents with Rocky's other singers, musicians and songwriters.

Doors open at 7:30pm, open mic music from 8:30pm.

TOMORROW

8AM - 1PM:

Handmade mothers day expo markets - If it's Handmade, Home-grown or Hand-baked you'll find it in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion. Pop along to support local handmade artists.

2.30PM:

Residents can join author Anna Daniels and publisher Louise Thurtell for an afternoon celebrating Rockhampton and its starring role in the novel, Girl in Between. An Afternoon with Anna will give people the chance to hear details of Anna's debut novel, while also offering an insight into the literary world and what publishers like Louise are interested in.

Anna is promising an entertaining afternoon, which will be hosted by Brad Villiers. The free event will be held at Our Lady's Hall, The Cathedral College.

RSVP to girlinbetween@tccr.com.au.

2.15PM:

Glenmore Bulls v Yeppoon Swans, Stenlake Park

3.20PM:

BITS v Brothers, Boyne Island Oval

7PM:

Capricorn Coast v Bluebirds United, Apex Park

7.30PM:

Yeppoon Little Theatre presents The Importance of Being Earnest at 64 William Street, Yeppoon 4703. Set in the Victorian era, Wilde's most enduring play is loved the world over for it's high farce and witty dialogue. To book the $20 tickets contact Yeppoon Little Theatre on 0437 491 990 or bookings@

yeppoonlittletheatre.org.au

8PM:

Internationally renowned entertainer Dean Bourne will perform Roy Orbison Reborn - a tribute to the legendary singer at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $69.90, Pensioner $66.90, Group 10+Adult $59.90, Adult Friend of Theatre / Pensioner Friend of Theatre $64.90. Phone: 4927 4111 or purchase online at http://www.seeitlive.com.au.

8.30PM:

Peo & The Fleur, Frenchville Sports Club.

SUNDAY

10AM:

Athletics North Queensland and Rockhampton Road Runners are hosting the 2017 Cross Country Championships at the CQUni North Rockhampton Campus.

10AM:

Larren Bean, The Atrium, Tanby Garden Centre.

2PM:

Yeppoon Little Theatre presents The Importance of Being Earnest at 64 William Street, Yeppoon 4703. Set in the Victorian era, Wilde's most enduring play is loved the world over for it's high farce and witty dialogue. To book the $20 tickets contact Yeppoon Little Theatre on 0437 491 990 or bookings@yeppoonlittletheatre.org.au

3PM:

RGGS Gaia Festival and Open Day at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, Cnr Denham & Agnes Streets.

Over 50 market stalls displaying; handcrafted treasures, clothing, exquisite jewellery, millinery creations, artwork, organic skin care products, candles and perfumes Tantalising foods including Gaia Café, Sausage Sizzle, pizza and loaded potatoes, rides, giant slide, merry go round and photo booth. Paterson Museum Heritage '125 Years 'Exhibition Entertainment including dance, cheerleading, rock bands, music and choir performances and fashion parade.

5PM:

Gladstone Mudcrabs v Rockhampton Panthers, Clinton Park. Rockhampton Rugby League.

Family opening dream bar and cafe in iconic Rocky's CBD building today

Family opening dream bar and cafe in iconic Rocky's CBD...

WELL-KNOWN family open Rockhampton CBD restaurant that is years in the making.

Homeless boyfriend goes on stealing spree with teen lover

Kiara Skie Mcghee and Joshua Aubrey David Macey

CENTRAL Queensland teen warned her man is leading her astray.

Rocky landlord evicts migrant family with bizarre habits

HIGH AND DRY: Kieran, Kate and Kruz Howard have been left out of pocket after Sri Lankan migrants damaged their rental property.

THESE Rockhampton landlords have been through a nightmare scenario.

PHOTOS: Woman 'run over' by car in gutter outside Rocky pub

RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel.

A CAR has run over a woman outside a popular Rockhampton pub.

Rocky landlord evicts migrant family with bizarre habits

THESE Rockhampton landlords have been through a nightmare scenario.

Life in between the pages is good for Rocky author Anna

SPECIAL HOMECOMING: Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton on Saturday to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which of the city's landmarks feature in it.

Anna to talk about debut novel at free community event at TCC

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant with second child

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

It's show time at Marlborough

SHOW TIME: The 33rd Annual Marlborough Show will be held this weekend.

Amusement rides, face painting, fashion parades and delicious food.

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

