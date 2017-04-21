72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

TODAY:

6PM - 9PM:

Grab your disco shoes, wear your 1970's inspired costumes and get down and boogie at the Access Recreation Disco, 100 Jardine St. Free sausage sizzle. Soft drinks will be available for purchase on the night.

6.30PM:

Larren Bean, Sports Bar, Park Avenue Hotel.

7.30PM:

Yeppoon Little Theatre presents The Importance of Being Earnest at 64 William Street, Yeppoon 4703. Set in the Victorian era, Wilde's most enduring play is loved the world over for it's high farce and witty dialogue. To book the $20 tickets contact Yeppoon Little Theatre on 0437 491 990 or bookings@yeppoonlittletheatre.org.au

8.30PM:

If you have the music in you, let it out at The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East Street open mic event. Original music and covers welcome. BYO instrument or backing track on ipod or similar device (no CDs please) and come share your talents with Rocky's other singers, musicians and songwriters.

Doors open at 7:30pm, open mic music from 8:30pm.

TOMORROW

8AM - 1PM:

Handmade mothers day expo markets - If it's Handmade, Home-grown or Hand-baked you'll find it in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion. Pop along to support local handmade artists.

2.30PM:

Residents can join author Anna Daniels and publisher Louise Thurtell for an afternoon celebrating Rockhampton and its starring role in the novel, Girl in Between. An Afternoon with Anna will give people the chance to hear details of Anna's debut novel, while also offering an insight into the literary world and what publishers like Louise are interested in.

Anna is promising an entertaining afternoon, which will be hosted by Brad Villiers. The free event will be held at Our Lady's Hall, The Cathedral College.

RSVP to girlinbetween@tccr.com.au.

2.15PM:

Glenmore Bulls v Yeppoon Swans, Stenlake Park

3.20PM:

BITS v Brothers, Boyne Island Oval

7PM:

Capricorn Coast v Bluebirds United, Apex Park

7.30PM:

8PM:

Internationally renowned entertainer Dean Bourne will perform Roy Orbison Reborn - a tribute to the legendary singer at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $69.90, Pensioner $66.90, Group 10+Adult $59.90, Adult Friend of Theatre / Pensioner Friend of Theatre $64.90. Phone: 4927 4111 or purchase online at http://www.seeitlive.com.au.

8.30PM:

Peo & The Fleur, Frenchville Sports Club.

SUNDAY

10AM:

Athletics North Queensland and Rockhampton Road Runners are hosting the 2017 Cross Country Championships at the CQUni North Rockhampton Campus.

10AM:

Larren Bean, The Atrium, Tanby Garden Centre.

2PM:

3PM:

RGGS Gaia Festival and Open Day at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, Cnr Denham & Agnes Streets.

Over 50 market stalls displaying; handcrafted treasures, clothing, exquisite jewellery, millinery creations, artwork, organic skin care products, candles and perfumes Tantalising foods including Gaia Café, Sausage Sizzle, pizza and loaded potatoes, rides, giant slide, merry go round and photo booth. Paterson Museum Heritage '125 Years 'Exhibition Entertainment including dance, cheerleading, rock bands, music and choir performances and fashion parade.

5PM:

Gladstone Mudcrabs v Rockhampton Panthers, Clinton Park. Rockhampton Rugby League.