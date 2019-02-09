Getting Out: Here's what on in Rocky for the next 72 hours

NEED FOR SPEED: Alana Richardson will be racing in the Street Stocks on Saturday night.

Friday

5pm: Luna Markets. Kershaw Gardens.

5pm: Steve Butler and Bec Ellen performing at 45 East Street. Bar will be open until late, meals available.

5.30pm: Bulls, Barrels, Beers. The Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

6pm: MS WOD'n'Wine. XO Ladies Fitness Centre. 125 Kent St, Rockhampton. $5 entry per person. All proceeds raised will go towards Multiple Sclerosis research. Wear your brightest orange, partipciate in a fun partner workout followed by beverages. BYO if wine isn't your style. Enjoy some nibbles afterwards. There will be raffle tickets on sale, with the winner to be drawn at a later date and a suitcase rummage.

7pm: Friday night skating. Rocky Skate Club. All ages session.

7pm: Passion Through Unity EP tour. Running until 12am. Tickets are $10. Headricks Lane, East St, Rockhampton.

Saturday

6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Stevenson Park, Yeppoon Showgrounds. Running until 10am. Outside stalls, covered outside stalls and pavilion stalls with goods will be available.

10am: National adoption day. Petstock Rockhampton. River Rose Dr, Rockhampton. Hosted by Capricorn Animal Aid.

3pm: Rockhampton hockey pre-season social games. Frenchville Rovers are gearing up for the coming season and inviting all new and current players to join them for pre-season games. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields, Rockhampton. There will also be a sausage sizzle.

4pm: Modlites Cowboy Cup Country Series Round 6. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Gates open 4pm. Racing starts 5pm. Adults $20. Children

Sunday

6am: Kern Arcade Markets. Running until 12pm. Located at Kern Arcade car park on East St, Rockhampton.

8am: Push/Push Comp. Bench and dead lift competition. Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning.

10.30am: Nasho Day will be hosted by the Rockhampton Branch of the National Servicemen's Association of Australia at the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens. The service will be conducted by Padre Barrie Harvey. The Capricornia Silver Band will provide the music for the March and service. Two hundred and twenty seven Squadron Air Force Cadets will be flag bearers on the day. A catafalque party will be held at the memorial.

4pm: Social mountain bike ride. First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, Norman Gardens. A social ride where everyone is invited. Free event.