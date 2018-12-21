GETTING OUT: How will you spend your weekend?

FUN FOR ALL: Arcade Car Park Markets Christmas Fair will be held from 7am on Sunday. Pictured is Missy-Leigh Hayes.

FUN FOR ALL: Arcade Car Park Markets Christmas Fair will be held from 7am on Sunday. Pictured is Missy-Leigh Hayes. Contributed

TODAY

5pm:

Yeppoon Beachfront. Fabulous program of Christmas spirit, family fun entertainment, rides, market stalls, water play in the Keppel Kraken, street parade, Santa and fireworks.

Free photos with Santa, free sausage sizzle, live music, interactive carols and stories, and face painting for the kids.

5pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon. Free community event.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

Stop Motion Animation Workshop for adults.

Price: $25.

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery.

6pm:

Benevolent Aged Care. 60 West St, Rockhampton. Free event.

7.30pm:

St. Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Glenmore Tavern.

TOMORROW

7am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park, Yeppoon.

Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.

10am:

Emu Park Museum, 17 Hill St. Displays, model locomotives, sausage sizzle.

Phone 49396080.

Gold coin donation on entry would be appreciated.

10am:

The Attic Espresso Bar, 44 James St, Yeppoon.

11am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

3pm:

Beaman Park, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds.

6.30pm:

52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

St Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

8am:

This Sunday, what a wonderful way to spend the morning at the Arcade Car Park Markets.

A massive free hamper to be won when purchasing items from a stall holder or the like and share page on Facebook.

Amazing contributions from participating stall holders including meat vouchers, fruit and vegetables, handmade items and a $120 ham, plus more.

There will be heaps of entertainment with Santa, elves, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, amazing magicians from Melbourne doing many illusions and intriguing tricks, children singing Christmas carols.

Funtime amusements will be attending with fun entertaining for the kids, with a Slim Workshop.

The ever popular el-jay pony rides, Radio Nag will be doing a live coverage, Kenny the Clydesdale, plus all the great stalls with very happy jolly stall holders. Plenty of Christmas gifts.

Also selling homemade crafts, second hand items, cakes and bakes, plants, fruit and vegetables, mobile butchers, organic products, nuts and oils, and much more.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Number 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6.30pm

Starting at Judd Park (460 Norman Rd).

7.30pm:

St Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.