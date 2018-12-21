GETTING OUT: How will you spend your weekend?
TODAY
5pm:Carols by the Beach. Yeppoon Beachfront. Fabulous program of Christmas spirit, family fun entertainment, rides, market stalls, water play in the Keppel Kraken, street parade, Santa and fireworks.
Free photos with Santa, free sausage sizzle, live music, interactive carols and stories, and face painting for the kids.
5pm:Carols by Candlelight on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon. Free community event.
5pm:Live on the Deck: Larren Bean. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
5.30pm:Laser Beak Man. Stop Motion Animation Workshop for adults.
Price: $25.
Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery.
6pm:Carols in the Carpark. Benevolent Aged Care. 60 West St, Rockhampton. Free event.
7.30pm:Lights of Christmas. St. Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.
7.30pm:Three Legged Devils. Glenmore Tavern.
TOMORROW
7am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park, Yeppoon.
Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.
10am:130th Anniversary of the Emu Park Railway. Emu Park Museum, 17 Hill St. Displays, model locomotives, sausage sizzle.
Phone 49396080.
Gold coin donation on entry would be appreciated.
10am:DIY Beauty Workshop. The Attic Espresso Bar, 44 James St, Yeppoon.
11am:School Holiday Entertainment. Stockland Rockhampton.
3pm:Christmas in the Park. Beaman Park, Yeppoon.
4pm:Christmas Wonderland. Rockhampton Showgrounds.
6.30pm:Allsorts Open Mic: Christmas Special. 52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown Rockhampton.
7.30pm:Lights of Christmas. St Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
8am:Arcade Car Park Markets Christmas Fair. This Sunday, what a wonderful way to spend the morning at the Arcade Car Park Markets.
A massive free hamper to be won when purchasing items from a stall holder or the like and share page on Facebook.
Amazing contributions from participating stall holders including meat vouchers, fruit and vegetables, handmade items and a $120 ham, plus more.
There will be heaps of entertainment with Santa, elves, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, amazing magicians from Melbourne doing many illusions and intriguing tricks, children singing Christmas carols.
Funtime amusements will be attending with fun entertaining for the kids, with a Slim Workshop.
The ever popular el-jay pony rides, Radio Nag will be doing a live coverage, Kenny the Clydesdale, plus all the great stalls with very happy jolly stall holders. Plenty of Christmas gifts.
Also selling homemade crafts, second hand items, cakes and bakes, plants, fruit and vegetables, mobile butchers, organic products, nuts and oils, and much more.
1pm:December - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Number 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Kate Trenerry. Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
6pm:8 Ball Aitken. Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
6.30pm: Rockhampton Road Runners Christmas Lights Run. Starting at Judd Park (460 Norman Rd).
7.30pm:Lights of Christmas. St Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.