A parade of cultures in CQ is included in the Rockhampton Cultural Festival this weekend.
Getting out: What's on around CQ this weekend?

24th Aug 2019 3:22 PM
TODAY

7am:

Parkrun. A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

10am:

Author event: The Wilted Rose by Kate Kelsen. Yeppoon Library, John St. Cost: free.

2pm:

These are a few of our favourite hymns. Rockhampton Baptist Church, Norman Rd. Cost: free. Contact Ivan Richardson on 0417559990 for more information.

4pm:

Rockhampton Cultural Festival. Rockhampton's riverside precinct, Quay St. A parade of nations will follow at 5.30pm before a lantern parade at 7.30pm. There will be a road closure on Quay St between Denham and William Sts from 5am on Saturday to 1am on Sunday.

4pm:

Chenai Boucher. Live performance at Rockhampton's riverside precinct on Quay St. She'll appear at this year's Rockhampton Cultural Festival.

5pm:

Live music on The Terrace. Will and Riley Jones. Stockland Rockhampton.

9pm:

No Thongs Aloud - Live and Loud at The Strand. Corner Anzac Parade and Normanby St, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

1pm:

Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

5pm:

Live music on The Terrace. A2Z featuring Claire Janes. Stockland Rockhampton.

5.30pm:

Legend and the Locals. Mount Morgan School of Arts, Morgan St. Concert to start at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Mount Morgan Railway Station. Costs $20 for children aged 16 and under, $30 for pensioners and $40 for adults.

UPCOMING

September 17-28:

Off the Wall - a Capricornia Printmakers Exhibition. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton.

The Capricornia Printmakers present a range of unique and variable editions of original fine art prints - on paper, artist books and sculpture.

The opening night will be held from 6pm on Friday, September 20.

The exhibition continues from September 17 to 28, weekdays from 11am to 2pm and weekends from 10am to 2pm.

