Getting Out: What's on around the region this weekend
TODAY
- 9am: Central Queensland Crystal Gem Pop Up Shop. Australia's biggest crystal pop up shop coming to Rockhampton. Massive range of crystals including quartz generators, tumbled stones, crystal skulls, animal carvings and pendants. Friday until 6pm. Saturday 9am-6pm. Sunday 9am-5pm. Leichhardt Hotel.
- 9am: NAIDOC march. Starting at the Rockhampton Town Hall. Until 10am.
- 5pm: Adani Rockhampton River Festival. Three-day festival. Free event. Market and food stalls, a Ferris Wheel, music and entertainment, a kids space, activities, art exhibitions available along Quay St. Hosted by Rockhampton River Festival and Rockhampton Regional Council.
- 5pm: Ned's Oyster Bar and The Underground Music Club. Free entry. 45 East St, Rockhampton. A vast menu of oysters, beers and cocktails, as well as The Underground Music Club with guests artists appearing on stage Friday and Saturday night. Bec Ellen, Chenai Boucher, Claire Janes and Sarah Hanare Friday 6-10pm. Jackson Dunn El Mariachi Saturday 2-5pm and Narelle and Friends 6-9pm.
- 6pm: Black Dog Ball launch. $30 a ticket, includes two drink voucher and nibbles. Tickets available to purchase on the night. At The Great Western Hotel.
- 6.30pm: Indigo Electric. One of Rockhampton's most talented vocalists, Angelo Conway, will be performing at the River Festival as part of his latest project. Best known for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots, Fiyero in the 2017 Rockhampton Regional Council production of Wicked and the lead singer of Short Fall, Mr Conway will be bringing a fresh new music style to the region in his new band, Indigo Electric. The band is an eight-piece high-energy cover band with music ranging from jazz to funk, current Top 40, soul, swing and many other genres. Indigo Electric will perform on the Shipyard Stage. Performign on Quay Stage Saturday 7.30pm.
SATURDAY
- 7am: Obstacle Hell Rocky 2019. RADMX Events. Over 40 obstacles, more mud, more fun. Non-competitive event combining fun, fitness and getting very dirty over 5km course. Visit www.obstaclehell.com.
- 7pm: Friday night skating. Rocky Skate Club. Exhibition Pavilion, Gate 6 Rockhampton Showgrounds, Lion Creek Rd. All ages session from 7pm-9.30pm. Car park will be open from around 6.15pm and entry will begin at 6.45pm. Maximum cut off at 180 skaters.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover Street, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which includes organic and spray-free produce, second-hand items and two mobile butchers with great products for fantastic value.
- 8am: Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Road, Parkhurst. Cost $2 per person. Under 14-year-olds are free.
- 8am: Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Ross Creek, Yeppoon.
- 8am: Mt Chalmers' car boot/market day. From 8am-12pm. Held at Mt Chalmers' school oval. Sites cost $10. A sausage sizzle, hot and cold drinks and raffles will be available. Contact 4934 4293 or 4934 4296 to book a site.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum. Denison Street. Open from 9am-1pm. Bring the family down to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, ride the Purrey Steam Tram, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and more. Morning tea is available in the Refreshment Room.
- 9am: Emu Park Golf Fundraiser. Raising funds for Mariah Sleeman in her mission to attend NASA Space School. $40 per person which includes a BBQ lunch. Three-ball ambrose - 18 holes. A multi-draw raffle will run. Call 4939 6804 to register.
- 9.30am: Dog Walk at River Festival. Followed by a doggy fashion parade. Registrations open 9.30-10am. Register at the People 4 Pets Inc info desk in Country Lane. $5 donation per dog which goes towards helping pet owners in crisis.
- 10am: EndoMeet Rockhampton. Riverston Tea Rooms. QENDO's face to face support group for anyone affected by endometriosis.