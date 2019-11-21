Getting Out: What’s on this weekend

Rose Stunzner aka Harriet Smith aka Captain Jay Wheeler brings Rockpocalypse to the Walter Reid auditorium this weekend

Rose Stunzner aka Harriet Smith aka Captain Jay Wheeler brings Rockpocalypse to the Walter Reid auditorium this weekend

FRIDAY

Capricorn Film Festival. Maybe Tomorrow CQ premiere

Winner of the Best Independent Film at the Gold Coast Film Festival.

Where: Yeppoon Town Hall

When: 2.30pm

Followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker

When: 4.20pm

Kissing the Flint Live

Following their stellar debut performances at Women in Music and Creek Sessions, Discovery Coast duo Kissing The Flint return to 45 on East.

Where: 45 East St, Rockhampton

When: 6pm

• Happy Sad Man – CQ premiere.

Where: Yeppoon Amphitheatre on the beach.

When: 6.30pm

Cost: Free

Rockpocalypse

Aninnovative piece of original theatre. Written by Capricorn Coast playwright Jessica Lamb and directed by Rockhampton theatre veteran Travis Hock, Rockpocalypse is about an unlikely team of heroes from the present day who are drawn into a dystopian future Rockhampton in the midst of exodus – but where has everyone gone, and why? Will the rumbling secret deep within Rocky’s heart be revealed – or will the last one out turn the lights off?

Where: Walter Reid Cultural Centre, East St, Rockhampton

When: Friday 7pm. Saturday 7pm Sunday 1pm

Cost: $25. $20 pensioners. $15 students and children.

Book online at artscqinc.org.au/rockpocalypse.

SATURDAY

Ridgelands Hall Association Christmas Party

Ridgelands Hall Association Incorporated is seeking sponsorship for their annual Christmas Party. Locals can catch up, relax, enjoy the festive spirit and assist in keeping the hall as a valued asset to the community.

There will be a bar, barbecue and dessert, and an auction to raise money for the upkeep of the hall.

Santa will be there and there will be karaoke for everyone to enjoy.

Sponsorship goes towards the general upkeep and upgrading of this beautiful old building and grounds.

Where: Ridgelands Hall, Dalma Ridgelands Rd

When: 6.30pm

Silver Screen in Symphony

The Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra, in conjunction with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, presents Silver Screen in Symphony.

Experience musical highlights from the world’s most beloved and spectacular movie blockbusters including S tar Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, Superman, Batman, Jurassic Park and more. The combined orchestra is led by fantastic guest conductor, Richard Davis.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre

When: 7.30pm-9.30pm

SUNDAY

Rockhampton Heritage Village Christmas Markets

Christmas Markets with arts, crafts and produce stalls, trash and treasure,

heritage displays, rides in vintage vehicles, children’s activities and refreshments on sale.

Book a stall by calling 0438 284 635.

There is plenty of off-street parking in the paddock next to the Heritage Village. Patrons are asked not to park in the Parkhurst Town Centre car park.

Where: Rockhampton Heritage Village. 296 Boundary Rd, Parkhurst

When: 8am-1.30pm

Cost: Entry is $2 per person with under 14 year olds free. Rides on vintage vehicles cost $3. Closed in shoes are required for the rides.

No dogs allowed.

Ride the Purrey Steam Tram

Look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. Morning tea will also be provided in the Refreshment Room.

Where: The Archer Park Rail Museum. Denison St, Rockhampton

When: 9am-1pm