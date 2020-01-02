Getting Out: What’s on this weekend

Gel blasters: Daniel van Vegten, Peter Good, Harley Matheson and Greg Fay at the new Baree Field.

FRIDAY

7pm: Feel Good Fridays – Jason Rigby performs live.

Park Avenue Hotel Motel, Cnr of Haynes and Main Streets, Park Avenue.

7pm: Chris Schick performs live.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Until 11pm.

8pm: Josh Harris performs live.

Parkhurst Tavern.

Until 11pm.

• 9pm: Scott Foden.

Maraboon Tavern.

Until 12am.

• 9pm: DJB.

Tannum Sands Hotel.

Until 1am.

• 10pm: Wubz n Dubz at The Strand.

Local DJs Reller Marshell, Tyler Bloomfield, Joe Palmer, Reagan Miller, Callum Lynch, and Will Leach will perform.

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

SATURDAY

7am: Gardens Park Run.

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

Please register before your first run. Don’t forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode (request a reminder).

If you forget it, you won’t get a time.

Every week we grab a post parkrun coffee in the Gardens Tearooms - please come and join us.

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, 100 Spencer St, Rockhampton.

Until 9am.

7pm: Authentic Acoustic Blues.

Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and SRV.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am: Arcade Car Park Markets.

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Arcade Car Park Markets have the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the tastiest and freshest produce which includes organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great products and fantastic value, second-hand items.

8.30am: CQ Blasters Open Day.

First open day of the year.

Until 12.30pm.

Another awesome day gel blasting in CQ.

$20 if you have your own blaster and gels, $50 to hire one - everything included.

You must wear closed in shoes and long pants recommended.

Kids 12+ welcome, 10+ if playing with a parent.

Cash only no Eftpos. Toilets available.

Callaghan Park, Reaney St. At the back of the jockey club.

9.30am: Spies in Disguise Family Fun Day.

Hold on to your feathers and join us for a Family Fun Day screening of Spies in Disguise with family fun activities before the film.

Fly into cinemas to catch the coolest movie this holiday season - book today.

online booking fees apply

BCC Rockhampton, Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre.

Until 11.30am.

1pm: Train Rides in the Park.

MELSA (Model Engineering and Live Steamers Association) will be holding their next public running day.

Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive.

Family fun for all ages.

Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Kent Sts, Rockhampton. Important: enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

Until 4pm.

2pm: Moodswing.

Fantastic live music from popular duo Moodswing.

Until 6pm.

Yeppoon RSL Club, Cnr of Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.