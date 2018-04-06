GETTING OUT: Where to go and what to do this weekend in CQ

FLYING HIGH: Finn Ganfield, 9, flies his kite among the other sky dwellers at Festival of the Wind.

FLYING HIGH: Finn Ganfield, 9, flies his kite among the other sky dwellers at Festival of the Wind. Tamara MacKenzie

TODAY:

9.30AM:

Wandal Craft Group at CWA Hall, Jardine Park.

10AM:

The Urban Landscape drawing workshop at InspirexArt. $180 a person. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.

5PM:

Under-12s public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $4, includes free skate hire. Phone Mel on 0487 472 951.

7PM:

Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, skate hire - quads $2, in-lines $3. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available. Phone Mel on 0487 472 951.

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

9.30AM:

The Capricorn Steam Punk and Pop Culture Convention is on until 4pm at Rockhampton Regional Library.

9.30AM:

KidsCon for ages zero to 12 years is on at Rockhampton Regional Library, with amusement rides, face painting, craft activities, cartoon workshop, stories until 4pm.

10AM:

Kids DIY garden craft workshops at Bunnings. Phone 49329000.

10AM:

Children's painting classes, five to 15 years at InspirexArt. Cost $25. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.

11AM:

How to install a water tank at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

1PM:

Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event. Phone 4932 9000.

2PM:

QCWA Emu Park Open Day at QCWA Emu Park Hall. Phone 0457 332 803. Free event.

2PM:

Artist in conversation at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

2PM:

Bunnings DIY Workshop Skills, how to install a water-saving irrigation system, at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

6PM:

Networking - Pain'n'Party at InspirexArt. Cost $55. Phone 0427934 841.

7.30PM:

Exposing Edith cabaret show at Yeppoon Town Hall. Book on 4913 5000.

7PM:

The Rockhampton Australian Guitar Legends Festival will be held at Korte's Resort.

SUNDAY:

7AM:

Rockhampton Golf Club Walkabouts Social Golf. Cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Phone 4922 4098.

7AM:

Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair will be held at Hinchcliffe until 10am.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

8AM:

The Lions Club of Emu Park is hosting a free family-friendly event, Festival of the Wind, with market stalls, beach games, lots of kites, sand modelling, rides, food stall and fireworks at Bell Park until 7.30pm.

10AM:

Archer Park is open, the restored Purrey Steam Tram generally operates every Sunday (except December and January) from 10am-1pm.

9AM:

The Where's Wally Relayfor Life team will be having a sausage sizzle fundraiser at the Dean St IGA until 1pm. Raffle tickets available.

10AM:

16 years and over AdultSketching/Drawing Challenge. Cost $25 a person. Phone 0427934841.

11AM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

1PM:

Live on the Lawn is happening at The Waterline Restaurant. Bookings recommended 49336244.

2PM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.