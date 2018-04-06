GETTING OUT: Where to go and what to do this weekend in CQ
TODAY:
9.30AM:Wandal Craft Group at CWA Hall, Jardine Park.
10AM:The Urban Landscape drawing workshop at InspirexArt. $180 a person. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.
5PM:Under-12s public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $4, includes free skate hire. Phone Mel on 0487 472 951.
7PM:Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, skate hire - quads $2, in-lines $3. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available. Phone Mel on 0487 472 951.
TOMORROW:
6AM:Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.
9.30AM:The Capricorn Steam Punk and Pop Culture Convention is on until 4pm at Rockhampton Regional Library.
9.30AM:KidsCon for ages zero to 12 years is on at Rockhampton Regional Library, with amusement rides, face painting, craft activities, cartoon workshop, stories until 4pm.
10AM:Kids DIY garden craft workshops at Bunnings. Phone 49329000.
10AM:Children's painting classes, five to 15 years at InspirexArt. Cost $25. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.
11AM:How to install a water tank at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
12.30PM:Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
1PM:Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event. Phone 4932 9000.
2PM:QCWA Emu Park Open Day at QCWA Emu Park Hall. Phone 0457 332 803. Free event.
2PM:Artist in conversation at Rockhampton Art Gallery.
2PM:Bunnings DIY Workshop Skills, how to install a water-saving irrigation system, at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
6PM:Networking - Pain'n'Party at InspirexArt. Cost $55. Phone 0427934 841.
7.30PM:Exposing Edith cabaret show at Yeppoon Town Hall. Book on 4913 5000.
7PM:The Rockhampton Australian Guitar Legends Festival will be held at Korte's Resort.
SUNDAY:
7AM:Rockhampton Golf Club Walkabouts Social Golf. Cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Phone 4922 4098.
7AM:Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair will be held at Hinchcliffe until 10am.
8AM:Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
8AM:The Lions Club of Emu Park is hosting a free family-friendly event, Festival of the Wind, with market stalls, beach games, lots of kites, sand modelling, rides, food stall and fireworks at Bell Park until 7.30pm.
10AM:Archer Park is open, the restored Purrey Steam Tram generally operates every Sunday (except December and January) from 10am-1pm.
9AM:The Where's Wally Relayfor Life team will be having a sausage sizzle fundraiser at the Dean St IGA until 1pm. Raffle tickets available.
10AM:16 years and over AdultSketching/Drawing Challenge. Cost $25 a person. Phone 0427934841.
11AM:Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
12.30PM:Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
1PM:Live on the Lawn is happening at The Waterline Restaurant. Bookings recommended 49336244.
2PM:Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.