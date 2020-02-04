‘Getting worse’: Veteran MP fires parting shot

Outgoing Queensland LNP MP Jann Stuckey has penned a heartfelt letter to her constituents, slamming personal attacks and bullying in politics.

OUTGOING Gold Coast MP Jann Stuckey has fired a parting shot at her detractors in a heartfelt letter to constituents.

Mrs Stuckey announced her shock resignation as the LNP's long-serving Member for Currumbin last week, citing an ongoing battle with depression.

She said she had been subjected to bullying and personal attacks and later accused the LNP of wanting to replace her with "any skirt".

The LNP last week preselected young barrister Laura Gerber to stand in the by-election for Currumbin, against the wishes of Ms Stuckey and local party members who wanted lawyer Chris Crawford.

Jann Stuckey says she is proud of her achievements during her time as the MP for Currumbin. Picture: David Clark

In a letter to constituents, Ms Stuckey said her decision to resign was "heart-wrenching" but hoped they would understand.

"I deeply resent insensitive reporting (that) I am fed up or I am spitting the dummy," she said.

"I am unwell and have been for most of last year but still managed to stand up for residents and voice their concerns loudly and effectively.

"I have always empathised with people who suffer from depression - you read about it often, and from far nobler careers than politics - (and) I thought it would never happen to me but it got me and it's been overwhelming.

"It is important to note that no other workplace would put up with the level of bullying, personal attacks and insults that take place in politics and it's getting worse.

"The career I cherished is making me very unwell which is why I have made the immensely difficult decision to leave now and focus on getting well."

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington and candidate for the seat of Currumbin Laura Gerber. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Mrs Stuckey said she was proud of her achievements, including saving the Kirra Hill heritage site, stopping a whole street from being resumed for the Tugun Bypass and campaigning for the M1 widening.

She also led the successful campaign last year against the SandTunes music festival being held on Coolangatta Beach.

Ms Stuckey said Currumbin deserved a "community champion".

"One who will consistently listen and act in your best interests, not blindly follow the agenda of their political party or use community and business organisations under false pretences," she said.

"Progress is inevitable but our community deserves to have our say. More and more decisions are being made without proper consultation.

"We might not always agree, but I listened to people's points of view and based any actions on those opinions rather than those of my political party."