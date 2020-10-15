Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A reader has sent in a ghostly image, taken at her niece's birthday party.
A reader has sent in a ghostly image, taken at her niece's birthday party.
News

Ghost of ‘mother’ caught on camera at children’s party

Alexia Austin
14th Oct 2020 11:59 PM | Updated: 15th Oct 2020 7:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The photo, taken at a first birthday party, were sent into the Toowoomba Ghost Chasers page by a reader in August.

At first glance, nothing seems amiss - but on closer inspection some people say they can see a ghostly spectre in the left hand corner of the image.

"(The) lady's mother passed away two years before," a post from the moderator reads.

"She never got to meet her grandchild and I believe she was there for the celebration."

A close-up of the image appears to capture distortion near the chair.
A close-up of the image appears to capture distortion near the chair.

Other people agreed in the comments section of the post.

"Yep it's her, I can feel it," one person wrote.

"Looks like a lady," another said.

"I shuddered, great pic," a third wrote.

Originally published as Ghost of 'mother' caught on camera at children's party

More Stories

editors picks ghost toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: See the list of names due at Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: See the list of names due at Magistrates Court today

        Crime Court list for Wednesday October 15

        • 15th Oct 2020 6:56 AM
        MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday

        News Check out what the Prime Minister got up to yesterday and other court, sport and...

        Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

        Premium Content Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

        Crime A female officer noticed the clip seal bags during a strip search

        Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        Premium Content Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        News Not convinced that enough was being done to help small businesses struggling with...