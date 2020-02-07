Menu
Giannis and LeBron have drafted their NBA All-Star Game teams.
Basketball

All-Star Draft: Giannis’ savages NBA superstar

by James McKern
7th Feb 2020 10:40 AM

ONCE again it's LeBron James going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo as the NBA All-Star Game captains.

The two superstars went head-to-head in the All-Star Draft, going pick for pick until they had selected their respective 12-man rosters.

James held the first pick, after finishing with the most votes for the All-Star Game, and took Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

Antetokoumpo pulled a surprise with the second pick by taking Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

James kept the LA vibe going with his team by grabbing Kawhi Leonard, and Antetokounmpo kept his world vibe going strong with Pascal Siakam.

Ahead of his next selection and with James Harden still on the board, Antetokounmpo delivered a shot at the bearded superstar from the Houston Rockets.

"I'm going to go with somebody who passes the ball."

The teams were assembled but fans watching on couldn't help but scratch their heads over the team Antetokounmpo had put together.

As James filled his squad out with spacing and three-point shooting, Antetokounmpo loaded up on bigs and sub-optimal shooters.

 

NBA ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS

TEAM LEBRON

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

Luka Doncic

James Harden

-----

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Domantas Sabonis

TEAM GIANNIS

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Kemba Walker

Trae Young

-----

Khris Middleton

Bam Adebayo

Rudy Gobert

Jimmy Butler

Kyle Lowry

Brandon Ingram

Donovan Mitchell

