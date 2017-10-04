Giant fruits and veggies artworks at Tropicana

SOME of Rockhampton's youngest green thumbs have been hard at work preparing for this Saturday's annual gardening and sustainability expo.

Giant fruit and vegetable works of art set to take centre stage at Tropicana.

Environment Councillor Drew Wickerson yesterday joined staff and children at City Child Care Centre for a sneak peek of the sculptures and says it was great to see the fruits of the kids' labours pay off.

"From giant carrots to massive grapes and even a caterpillar, these paper mâché sculptures have been a great way to engage our young people in Tropicana and teach them some valuable lessons about nature and reducing our impact on the environment," Cr Wickerson said.

He said this Saturday's event would also mark an exciting announcement from council in the environment portfolio.

"We've been working on creating a space to take around to different communities and Saturday marks the day our Environment Resource Unit is unveiled.

"The unit will be taken to schools and community groups within the region as an educational resource for people to learn about recycling, reusing and reducing our impact on the environment."

Parks, Recreation and Sports Committee chair councillor Cherie Rutherford said as well as numerous learning opportunities, the event will offer a range of activities.

"There really is something for everyone at this year's event with activities, speakers and stall holders covering everything from sustainable gardening to beekeeping with free tai chi and yoga classes also on offer," Cr Rutherford said.

"Up until this week, we have all been feeling the very dry and hot Spring, so the Expo is a great opportunity to see what you can do to make a more sustainable garden from the experts themselves."

The hard work and dedication of Rockhampton region gardeners will also be recognised at the Expo, where the winners of the Spring Garden Spectacular Garden Competition will be announced at 12:30pm.

Tropicana will be held on Saturday from 9am - 1:30pm at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens on the green beside the main Spencer Street gates.