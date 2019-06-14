Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Giant Ice Age wolf head found in Siberia

14th Jun 2019 9:35 AM

RUSSIAN scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.

The head, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.

Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them.

Scientists said it was an adult, about 25 per cent bigger than today's wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.

Mr Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.

archeology editors picks ice age paleontology wolf

Top Stories

    Former A-grade cricketer's 30-year cold case reopened

    premium_icon Former A-grade cricketer's 30-year cold case reopened

    Crime An A-grade cricketing legend who left his mark on Rockhampton in the 1980s is the subject of a 30-year-old cold case which has been reopened in Sydney.

    Adani groundwater plan approved

    premium_icon Adani groundwater plan approved

    News Adani's final hurdle has been approved with conditions

    Dad found with meth, marijuana and Viagra at car wash

    premium_icon Dad found with meth, marijuana and Viagra at car wash

    Crime And he'd never renewed his licence after SA drunk drive