Giant killers: Rockets alive and well after stunning upset

Rockets' point guard Chris Fowler powers his way to the basket. He topped the scoring with 30 points against the ladder leaders, Brisbane Capitals.

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets have pulled off the biggest upset of the QBL season, defeating the Brisbane Capitals on the road, 95-91.

On paper, it was a game the Rockets had no right to win, the best team in the regular season against one who scraped through by the barest of margins.

It was largely expected the Rockets would be blown away by the Capitals' unique playing style.

Lucky it isn't played on paper - for it was the Rockets who blew the home court advantage away.

With master tactician Neal Tweedy pulling strings courtside, the Rockets executed the perfect game plan to keep their season alive.

"I am really pleased with how we stuck to the game plan and put it into action," Tweedy, fresh off the plane back in Rockhampton, said today.

"When it is one verses eight, you aren't given much of a chance. And being down on their home court, not much was in our favour.

"Capitals play a different man-to-man defence, so we had to shift the ball and play behind them, to our strengths.

"We forced them to take a lot of outside shots and we won the rebounds quite convincingly."

Tweedy hailed star man Chris Fowler as the competition's best point guard, and said he, in tandem with Jimmy Mitchell, worked a treat.

"For sure," he responded. "Chris is starting to show that now."

"Big games bring out the best and on the road against the number one team, they don't get much bigger.

"He was superb, controlled the tempo and outplayed his opposite number Aaron Anderson.

"Mitchell was great again too, sealed our win with a massive three pointer right in front of their bench. He is our leader and has twice now won on their home floor."

The Rockets know the work on the practise court is done now, this week will be a light one in training, focusing more on recovery and strategy.

Next weekend they head north for a local derby final against the Mackay Meteors.

They head up again as underdogs but one possessing form and confidence.