Customers at Endeavour Foundation enjoying the giant Kookaburra visit.
Community

Giant Kookaburra brightens up everyone’s day

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
7th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
THERE were plenty of excited smiles at Rockhampton’s Endeavour Foundation as the giant Kookaburra came by for a visit.

The metal sculpture, which is kitted out with a laughing bird sound, stopped by Rockhampton on Thursday.

Endeavour Foundation support worker Samantha Brill said it was great to give their customers something different to look at.

When staff saw the giant Kookaburra was coming through Rockhampton, they got in touch with the Brisbane-based artist Farvardin Daliri and asked if he could stop by their centre.

The visit coincided with their Jeans for Genes fundraiser.

“Seeing the customers laugh and smile is really uplifting,” Samantha said.

“They were really surprised, over the moon … it’s something not everyone can get to see.”

The surprise came at the right time as the customers haven’t been able to get out lately.

“We have been very restricted with our numbers and where we can go so they have been at the centre doing activities, to have something to come to us has been great,” Samantha said.

The attraction will now make its way up north to Townsville Cultural Festival.

For a full list of future locations, visit the Giant Kookaburra Facebook page.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

