Giant kookaburra makes a special trip back to CQ region

THE Giant Kookaburra is flying straight to the Central Highlands in a tour created especially for Central Queensland communities that missed out previously.

After visiting thousands of people on its way to the Townsville Cultural Festival in August, the giant sculpture was forced to skip some stops and take a much-needed break for minor repairs.

Now with its fresh coat of paint and fluffed feathers, its ready to head back to the Central Highlands to lift people’s spirits.

Created by Brisbane-based artist Farvardin Daliri, the metal sculpture will move through the region with the hope of spreading joy in a time of “hopelessness”.

“I’m an artist. Art is my passion and I see art as a cause of happiness, joy and laughter for the community,” Dr Daliri said.

He said the artwork brought joy, happiness and a sense of fulfilment to communities, “basically what art is meant to do”.

Dr Daliri, who is currently back in Brisbane, is heading back on tour “especially for the Central Highlands”, after receiving many requests through social media.

The giant kookaburra will kick off its tour on Sunday and will travel to the following locations:

– Woorabinda, October 11

– Duaringa, October 12

– Blackwater, October 13

– Gindie, October 14

– Springsure, October 15

– Emerald, October 16

– Tieri, October 17

– Gemfields, October 18

– Rolleston, October 19

Dr Daliri has also committed to travelling to Banana and Biloela after leaving Rolleston, before heading to Miriam Vale.

Dr Farvardin Daliri with the Giant Koala.

“I love the outback and I love the people there,” he said.

The giant structure will carry out the tour as part of Mental Health Week celebrations to spread messages of joy, happiness and optimism.

“Queensland Mental Health week is a perfect opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of looking after our mind and our mental health – the Giant Kookaburra is dedicated to just that.”

The Giant Kookaburra, throughout its 3500 km journey, will visit many schools, nursing homes, markets, beaches, community gardens and parks.

Mr Daliri, who was overwhelmed with the support and joy the artwork was giving people, said he had plans to take a giant cockatoo and koala later in the year.

Visit the Giant Kookaburra Facebook page for more information