Giant spiders with 3 metre leg spans on show at The Caves

Sixteen Legs exhibition and documentary at The Caves in June

If you go down to the Caves this week (or next), you’re in for a creepy surprise.

The Caves Showground Pavilion will host to one of Australia’s more unusual touring exhibitions from June 4 to June 9.

The Sixteen Legs: Enter the Caves exhibition is a technical marvel, with 48 giant backlit panels depicting a journey through the science and conservation of caves.

The stars of the show are the giant spiders that used to dominate the food chain.

Visitors will get to see two giant mating spider replicas with three-metre leg spans and a giant egg sac “pulsating with spider young”.

Caves Progress Committee secretary, Colleen King said the Tasmanian-born exhibition was unlike anything locals had seen before.

It offers an “inventive and inspiring” connection to an ancient natural world.

The exhibition is paired with the Sixteen Legs documentary featuring Neil Gaiman alongside appearances by Stephen Fry, Tara Moss, Adam Hills, and Mark Gatiss, and with a score co-written and performed by Kate Miller-Heidke.

A special screening with filmmaker Q&A will be held at Capricorn Caves on Saturday 5th June 2021. Limited tickets are available.

For further information or to purchase tickets contact Capricorn Caves on 07 4934 2883.

SIXTEEN LEGS: Enter the Cave Exhibition