Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Giant turtle washes up on Gold Coast beach

by Kyle Wisniewski, Chantay Logan
15th Oct 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A GIANT leatherback turtle has washed up on Mermaid Beach

Mermaid Beach resident Narelle Bouveng brought eight-year-old daughter, Tiah, a marine conservationist in the making, down to the beach on Thursday morning to see the endangered sea creature.

 

A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng
A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng

 

"She thought it was very sad to see a turtle deceased and she'd rather it was out there swimming, but also pretty cool to see one of the most endangered turtles," she said.

"She thought she'd never get to see a leatherback in the wild."

 

Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.
Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.

 

Mrs Bouveng said she overheard authorities commenting on how rare a sight it was and an opportunity for further study.

"Apparently there had been one released from the drumlines earlier - they're not sure it's the same one they but kind of have a suspicion it could be," she said.

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Giant turtle washes up on Coast beach

beach editors picks gold coast mermaid beach turtle wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday

        News Check out what the Prime Minister got up to yesterday and other court, sport and...

        Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        Premium Content Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

        News Not convinced that enough was being done to help small businesses struggling with...

        LETTERS: ‘We’re entering the Green zone’

        Premium Content LETTERS: ‘We’re entering the Green zone’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce's cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.