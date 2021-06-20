Giants snap losing streak in style

The Giants head into their mid-season bye on a high, having vaulted back to the top of the Super Netball ladder after beating the Adelaide Lightning 57-41 to halt a three-game losing streak.

Unbeaten through the opening month of the season, the Giants lost three in a row to finish the opening round of fixtures but were ruthless against the Thunderbirds, showing greater intensity and poise across the court.

Goalers Jo Harten and Sophie Dwyer converted their chances but it was the defensive effort from the Giants that told on their rivals at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Goal defence April Brandley, who won player of the match honours with eight gains, said the plan had been to work the Thunderbirds hard in front of the circle to delay the ball getting in to Thunderbirds goal shooter Lenize Potgieter.

“It really takes a unit to get the little tips and deflections,” Brandley said.

“Lenize (Potgieter) is such a strong option for them at the back there so it’s really important for us to do the work out the front, delaying their entry into the circle and putting the pressure on.

“That was the aim of the game for us.”

It worked to perfection, with the Thunderbirds starved of ball and finishing just four points ahead of their lowest ever Super Netball score.

Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald said her team had gone “back to the drawing board” following their losses, resulting in a much steadier attack and intense defence.

“There was a lot of pressure built up down the court which forced them into errors and gave us ball back,” Fitzgerald said.

The win put the Giants on top of the ladder on 20 points ahead of the NSW Swifts and Sunshine Coast Lightning on percentage, with the West Coast Fever a win behind.

The Lightning and Fever have a game in hand though due to them having their bye this weekend but notching a victory before their break will allow the Giants to start the run home with momentum.

“The last couple of weeks have been difficult and we were certainly dreadfully disappointed with last week (losing to the Lightning) because we felt that was a game we could have won and it would have put us in such a good position,” Fitzgerald said.

“But going back to remembering what we did do well and what put us in that (good) position in the first place is what’s helped us this week.”

The Thunderbirds headed into the match on a high, having broken their duck in Round 6 and following the season’s opening win up with their second a week later.

But they were frustrated by the Giants and despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Shamera Sterling, who had another outstanding game, were unable to keep pace with the home side, who won the first three quarters and held them level in the last.

Veteran defender shines

April Brandley was good last year in her comeback from maternity leave but has taken her game to another level this season playing with an outstanding Giants defence.

The Giants lifted their intensity all over the court but nowhere more than at the defensive end, where Brandley, Amy Parmenter, Sam Poolman and Kristiana Manu’a were outstanding.

Brandley set the tone from the beginning, coming up with several gains in the opening term in a vintage performance.

Coach Julie Fitzgerald said 31-year-old was “getting to a stage where she’s playing some of the best netball of her career”.

Harten bounces back

Giants captain Jo Harten had been slightly below her brilliant best recently but was on song again against the Thunderbirds, finishing with 28 points on 26-of-24 shooting, including two super shots.

Horribly trolled following the Giants’ narrow loss in Perth, where the team had had to quarantine for five days, Harten had been aware of the chance of a let-down in the derby against the Swifts but in playing a captain’s role, her own performance was probably below its best in that match and again the following week in another loss against the Lightning.

But the English goaler was “on” from the first centre pass on Sunday, scoring 10 points in the first quarter alone and chipping in with rebounds, feeds, pick-ups and sublime moves like her second-quarter no-look assist for Sophie Dwyer.

Harten sets the tone for the Giants and when she’s humming, so is her team.

Sterling a cut above

The match is not one too many Thunderbirds will remember fondly but Shamera Sterling can hold her head high after another outstanding effort.

The Jamaican goalkeeper finished with nine gains, seven deflections and three intercepts to underline her standing as one of the best defenders in the world.

While Harten sprinted out of the blocks to dominate the first quarter, Sterling’s positioning and ability in the air quietened her slightly after that in a thrilling head-to-head battle.

GIANTS NETBALL 57 (Harten 28, Dwyer 25, Leatherbarrow 4)

ADELADIE THUNDERBIRDS 41 (Potgieter 24, Horjus 14, Gooden 3)

Originally published as Giants snap losing streak in style