Giddy Goat gallops back into business with takeaways

Bonnie Smith, Patty Sharvin and Narissa Munro from The Goat Bar and Cafe are back at work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Goat has just launched a takeaway and delivery service to keep its doors open.

After closing its doors two weeks ago, the Giddy Goat reopened yesterday just in time to deliver its chocolate filled Easter Pancake Special to the Rockhampton region.

Owner Patty Sharvin was thrilled to be able to bring his business out of hibernation, thanks to the Government’s JobKeeper payments. Things are by no means back to normal, but according to Mr Sharvin, the response so far has been hugely encouraging.

“We’ve just kind of shortened the menu, just doing items that are quick to prepare and obviously doing takeaway and delivery only, so there’s as little contact as possible,” he said.

“Today has been really good actually, I’ve been going everywhere for deliveries: Norman Garden, Kawana, Gracemere, we’re really happy with the response so far.”

Mr Sharvin said in particular the Goat’s Rocky Road pancakes, which come complete with Cadbury milk chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a Cadbury egg filled with a house made raspberry sauce, had been flying out the door.

Until further notice the Goat will be open Tuesday through to Saturday, from 7:30am – 1:30pm. The team has no idea what to expect over the next few weeks but hopes to be able to bring back midweek specials if things go well.

“Going from 900-1000 people going through the door to absolutely no one is a bit rough so, we have to figure out something,” Mr Sharvin said.

“Things are changing every day and we’ve just got to adapt to it.”