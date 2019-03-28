Giddy Goat patrons land on the wrong side of the law

A couple were in trouble were in trouble with the law following an altercation at the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar.

AN ALTERCATION at the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar has resulted in a couple appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Court.

Joshua Wayne Richard Finn, 26, and his partner Bailey Shay Acworth, 19, were ejected by security staff from the bar at 2am on March 9 following a "fracas” inside.

According to police prosecutors, Finn was observed on CCTV footage rapidly advancing towards security with his fists raised saying "I'll fight you” before attempting to "engage in unarmed combat”.

Concerned Finn was being hurt while being restrained, Finn's partner Acworth attempted to intervene.

Both were hit with public nuisance charges to pleaded guilty yesterday.

Finn's criminal history showed it was his forth nuisance charge.

Defence lawyer Susan Legrady said the couple were extremely sorry and the mental health problems contributing to Finn's behaviour were now being addressed.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Acworth to 40 hours community service and placed Finn on probation for 10 months and banned him from the bar for six months.