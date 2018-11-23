Gift horse a winner for fledgling trainer

FLYING START: Olivia Raeburn with Dennis Cox and jockey Dale Evans after Tatoi provided her with her first training triumph at Callaghan Park races last Tuesday.

FLYING START: Olivia Raeburn with Dennis Cox and jockey Dale Evans after Tatoi provided her with her first training triumph at Callaghan Park races last Tuesday. CAUGHT IN THE ACT PHOTOGRAPHY CQ

HORSE RACING: It is said "never look a gift horse in the mouth”.

Rockhampton trainer Olivia Raeburn deviated from that proverb and looked her gift horse Tatoi in the eye and liked what she saw.

"I just liked him and when I was offered him virtually as a gift, I took him on,” Olivia said.

After Tatoi's thrilling win at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park racecourse on Tuesday, which incidentally was fledgling trainer Olivia's first winner from just three starters, she has about 9000 reasons in dollars to like the little horse a lot more.

The win in a humble Rockhampton Maiden (1300m) under Dale Evans, replacing Nigel Seymour who was injured in track work, capped a dream start to Olivia's career.

Although Olivia, 35, has been actively engaged with horses since an early age, it is only in more recent years that her interest and love for the animal has turned to thoroughbreds.

"I've been around horses for about 25 years and some years back began to breed and sell some thoroughbred yearlings at the Rocky Sale. I thought I was up for the challenge of training racehorses so here I am. I only have the two horses in training,” a still excited Olivia said.

Her first race starter was the unplaced Craiglea Magnum at Callaghan Park on September 13 and then a month later she deputised for Toowoomba trainer Alyssa Ross who sent Tatoi up to Rockhampton for a race.

Jockey Dale Evans aboard Tatoi after winning at Callaghan Park on Tuesday. CAUGHT IN THE ACT PHOTOGRAPHY CQ

"I liked Tatoi when I first saw him and told Alyssa. She said 'well if he doesn't win this race (October 20) you can have him.

"He didn't run a place and Alyssa kept her word and gave him to me on the arrangement that I send her $1000 if he won a race. I was more than pleased to do that and that's how I got him.”

Olivia gave Tatoi her first start under her and husband Dennis Cox's white and black silks on Melbourne Cup day at Callaghan Park when he finished second.

"I think I was just as excited then when he ran second as I was when he won on Tuesday,” she said.

Also excited on Tuesday was Rockhampton's Elaine Sturgiss after Marway (b g 3 Hemingway-Maredamah x Marechal), who she and her husband Greg bred, cantered home the easiest of winners in the $28,500 QTIS 3YO Handicap (1200m) at Callaghan Park.

It was Marway's third successive win under the guiding hand of trainer John O'Sing and the indications are that Marway is destined to be top class.

Marway is yet another success story from Rockhampton's Capricornia Yearling Sale but when he failed to reach his reserve in April last year, Greg and Elaine made a fortuitous decision.

"We aren't prepared to give him away,” Greg told me at the time, just after the colt was passed in as Lot 71 midway through that afternoon.

Right call, Greg. Marway has now won almost $60,000.

Star juvenile filly from last season Cyclone Topgirl impressed with a cruising win in a 900 metre barrier trial at Callaghan Park on the course proper yesterday morning.

Callaghan Park trainer Graeme Green had no luck with the barrier draw of 13 for speedy Rockhampton CRA 2YO winner Master Jamie in the $100,000 2YO Handicap (1200m) at Doomben on Saturday.

Burdened with 58kg, Master Jamie will be ridden by mercurial Les Tilley who pops up riding winners all over Queensland.

Fellow Rockhampton trainer Jared Wehlow's Onemore Emotion (Ryan Wiggins) drew the rails barrier for his attempt at Saturday's $45,000 Doomben 1600m BM & 0 Handicap but he too has plenty of weight to lump - 59kg.

The "hot run” being experienced currently by Rockhampton's Mike Rowe-Joe Ireland Racing looks likely to be extended next Tuesday at Callaghan Park through Casino Thoughts.

The gifted sprinter and last start winner is one of only six entries for the $19,000 Open Handicap (1050m).

On Tuesday the combination of owners scored back-to-back Callaghan Park wins with another of the Casino Prince stock, the Kevin Hansen-trained Flat To Stack.

In a show of strength for the future of local racing, a dozen two-year-olds have been nominated for the $31,000 QTIS 2YO Maiden (1050m) at Callaghan Park next Tuesday.