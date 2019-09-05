Gig Guide: A magical night awaits you

SHINE BRIGHT: Marissa Bennett, Vivienne Awosoga, David Whitney and Suzanne Pereira star in Bell Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing which will hit the Pilbeam Theatre next week.

FRIDAY

7pm: 2TBirds. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Smiles. Park Avenue Hotel.

7.30pm: Steve Jay. Blackwater Country Club.

8pm: Sophie Rose. Parkhurst Tavern.

8.30pm: Brittany Elise. Moura Coal N Cattle.

8.30pm: Jag N The Rollers. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Dale Mallet. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Piper Down. Commercial Hotel, Biloela.

SATURDAY

5pm: Sophie Rose. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

7pm: Dale Mallet. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: RedThorn. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Brittany Elise. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Dale Mallet. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Josh Harris. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

SEPTEMBER

7: Beauty and the Beast Jr

A truly magical night of entertainment awaits theatre goers as The Rockhampton Grammar School Dance and Musical Theatre Academy presents its 2019 production Showcase featuring Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The night features an entertaining first half of dance items performed by the academy's students aged 3-18 years.

These group items cover a range of dance genres including classical ballet, tap, modern jazz, highland, contemporary, lyrical and musical theatre.

Act Two features a truly magical theatre experience as more than 50 talented academy students present the timeless tale Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Be swept away by the fascinating sets, costumes, music and dancing as the academy brings this beautiful tale to life.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 6pm

Cost: Adults $33, concession $28, children and students $20, family (two adults and two children) $90, friend of the theatre $28.

7: A Pig Night Out

A fun night featuring pig racing, a performance by popular Australian group The Pigs and of course everything pork on the menu - including pork ribs, pork sausages, pork chops, pork belly, roast pork, pork crackling and even mini pork mignons!

For more info on the pig races call Kevin Kiley on 0427 660 034.

For more information on The Pigs (the band) call Sean Curtis 0412 008 171.

https://thepigs.com.au/

Cost: $20 entry.

Starts at 5.30pm.

10: Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing is a saucy and razor-sharp battle of wits between the bickering Beatrice and Benedick, who wield words as weapons, their banter betraying their love and loathing of each other.

However Claudio is quickly seduced by envy and this idyllic world threatens to come tumbling down as he humiliates Hero.

Beatrice and Benedick must join forces to defend true love - even if they can't recognise it in themselves.

Directed by Bell Shakespeare's associate director, James Evans (Julius Caesar) and starring Zindzi Okenyo (Antony and Cleopatra, MTC's An Ideal Husband) as Beatrice, this Much Ado About Nothing will be a powerful exploration of the struggle for identity and self-knowledge in a male dominated world.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's contemporary comedies. Romance is thwarted by dastardly plots, misinformation, false accusations, broken promises, and bumbling cops.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $52, pensioners $48.

11: Ross Noble

What happens when pure comedy takes human form?

Ross Noble's show has been described as "brilliantly inventive, quirky stand-up...see him and marvel”.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 8pm

Cost: adults $49.90, concession $46.90.

13: Abba and The Bee Gees

ABBA and The Bee Gees - A Night to Remember features two internationally acclaimed shows.

Abba Re-Bjorn and The Ultimate Bee Gees have joined forces together for a one-off "disco night” in a showcase spectacular.

The show collates five decades of super hits from Abba and The Bee Gees in one two-and-a-half-hour high octane show.

Hear all of the hits that will be forever etched in our memories such as Dancing Queen, Stayin' Alive, Knowing me Knowing you, Massachusetts and more.

Cost: adults $55.35, concession $49.30, students $49.30.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 8pm.