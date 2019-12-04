Gig Guide: A top-notch tribute to Cliff Richard plus more

WIRED FOR SOUND: The Cliff Richard and The Shadows 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert will be appearing in Rockhampton.

FRIDAY

5pm: Jason and the Mick. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

7pm: Aarron Symonds. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Chenai Boucher. Park Avenue Hotel.

7.30pm: TJ Hollis. Blackwater Country Club.

8pm: Tim McMullen. Parkhurst Tavern.

9pm: Adrian Brown. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 9pm: Friday’s Child. Commercial Hotel, Biloela.

SATURDAY

5pm: Narelle Schirmer. RACQ (Rockhampton) CBD Christmas Party.

7pm: Bordaline. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30pm: Friday's Child. Moura Coal N Cattle.

9pm: Tim McMullen. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: Kazbah Karaoke. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 9.30pm: Adrian Brown. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Friday’s Child. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Brittany Elise. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone. 2.30pm: Steve Jay. Pacific Hotel, Yeppoon.

DECEMBER

7: Red Carpet Symphony.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Cost: adults $35, concessions $30.

Time: 4pm

11: Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight.

The Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight concerts – one at the Pilbeam Theatre and a second at the Music Bowl – bring thousands of Central Queenslanders together to celebrate Christmas.

Featuring local performers and musicians, the concerts are filled with joyful Christmas songs and Christmas carols, and there is plenty of opportunity for audience members to sing along.

Proceeds from ticket prices and donations at the events go to this year’s nominated local charity.

For the comfort of indoors, be at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm.

Time: 7pm

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Cost adults $12, concessions $8, children (aged three to 17) $8.

February

8: Cliff Richard and The Shadows Tribute.

Cliff Richard and The Shadows Summer Holiday Tribute Concert is a show that delivers a captivating live concert recreating their unforgettable sound.

Cliff Richard and the Shadows were in the forefront of the United Kingdom beat-group boom, with 69 charted singles from the 1950s to the 2000s, 35 credited to the Shadows and 34 to Cliff Richard and the Shadows.

The show features all the classic hits including Do You Want To Dance, Singing Them Blues, Move It, Lucky Lips, Summer Holiday, Bachelor Boy, The Young Ones, Living Doll, and Congratulations.

Time: 7.30pm:

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Cost: Adults $60.40, concessions $55.40.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

17: Morning Melodies - The Swingin’ Martinis.

Take a couple of swingers, hand them microphones, slip them into tuxedos & what do you have? The Swingin’ Martinis! With a double scoop of comedy, a generous serving of musical mayhem, The Swingin’ Martinis have put together a cocktail that any self-respecting Swinger will not want to miss. Johnny Reid and Vinny Nowell swing their way through an array of classic tunes that have the audience singing (and dancing) along at a cracking pace!

Time: 11am

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.