Gig guide: Battle of the bands plus more exciting events

CURTAIN CALL: Will McDonald, Duncan Ragg and Danny Ball star in Bell Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing . Clare Hawley

FRIDAY

7pm: Jason Rigby. Park Avenue Hotel.

7pm: Chris Schick. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30pm: TND Trio. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Scott Foden. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

5pm: TJ Hollis. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

5.30pm: Chenai Boucher. Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Jason & The Mick. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30pm: Relic. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: TND Trio. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Tim McMullen. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Josh Harris. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Chenai Boucher. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

AUGUST

30: Battle of the Bands

The Annual CQ All Schools Battle of the Bands is set to rock the Pilbeam Theatre in August.

The evening will get hearts pumping and feet stomping as rock bands from local secondary schools fight it out to win the CQ All Schools trophy.

Adults cost $10, concession and children up to 17 years of age cost $5.

The event will start at 6.30pm.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

SEPTEMBER

7: Beauty and the Beast Jr

A truly magical night of entertainment awaits theatre goers as The Rockhampton Grammar School Dance and Musical Theatre Academy presents its 2019 production Showcase featuring Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The night features an entertaining first half of dance items performed by the academy's students aged 3-18 years.

These group items cover a range of dance genres including classical ballet, tap, modern jazz, highland, contemporary, lyrical and musical theatre.

Act Two features a truly magical theatre experience as more than 50 talented academy students present the timeless tale Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Be swept away by the fascinating sets, costumes, music and dancing as the academy brings this beautiful tale to life.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 6pm

Cost: Adults $33, concession $28, children and students $20, family (two adults and two children) $90, friend of the theatre $28.

10: Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing is a saucy and razor-sharp battle of wits between the bickering Beatrice and Benedick, who wield words as weapons, their banter betraying their love and loathing of each other.

However Claudio is quickly seduced by envy and this idyllic world threatens to come tumbling down as he humiliates Hero.

Beatrice and Benedick must join forces to defend true love - even if they can't recognise it in themselves.

Directed by Bell Shakespeare's associate director, James Evans (Julius Caesar) and starring Zindzi Okenyo (Antony and Cleopatra, MTC's An Ideal Husband) as Beatrice, this Much Ado About Nothing will be a powerful exploration of the struggle for identity and self-knowledge in a male dominated world.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's contemporary comedies.

Romance is thwarted by dastardly plots, misinformation, false accusations, broken promises, and bumbling cops.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $52, pensioners $48.

11: Ross Noble

What happens when pure comedy takes human form?

Ross Noble's show has been described as "brilliantly inventive, quirky stand-up...see him and marvel”.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 8pm

Cost: adults $49.90, concession $46.90.

13: Abba and The Bee Gees

ABBA and The Bee Gees - A Night to Remember features two internationally acclaimed shows.

Abba Re-Bjorn and The Ultimate Bee Gees have joined forces together for a one-off "disco night” in a showcase spectacular.

The show collates five decades of super hits from Abba and The Bee Gees in one two-and-a-half-hour high octane show.

Hear all of the hits that will be forever etched in our memories such as Dancing Queen, Stayin' Alive, Knowing me Knowing you, Massachusetts and more.

Cost: adults $55.35, concession $49.30, students $49.30.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 8pm.