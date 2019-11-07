Gig Guide: Broadway and Beyond leads huge line-up of entertainment

FRIDAY

GDub . Rockhampton Riverside Alivefrom 5pm to 8pm

Railway Hotel Yeppoon from 7pm to 11pm. Tim McMullen – Park Avenue Hotel from 7pm to 11pm.

Park Avenue Hotel from 7pm to 11pm. Sophie Rose – Blackwater Country Club from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

– Maraboon Tavern from 9pm to 12am. DJB – Tannum Sands Hotel from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY

Kyle & Celeste – Rockhampton Riverside Alive from 5pm to 8pm.

– Railway Hotel Yeppoon from 7pm to 11pm. Josh Harris – Pine Beach Hotel Emu Park from 7pm to 11pm.

– Pine Beach Hotel Emu Park from 7pm to 11pm. Scott Foden – Rockhampton Leagues Club from 7pm to 11pm.

– Rockhampton Leagues Club from 7pm to 11pm. Sophie Rose – Moura Coal N Cattle from 8.30pm to 12.30am.

Missing Link – Tannum Sands Hotel from 9pm to 1am.

SUNDAY

Jayd McKenzie – Tannum Sands Hotel from 1pm to 4pm.

– Young Aussie Hotel Gladstone from 2pm to 5pm. Steve Jay – Pacific Hotel Yeppoon from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

UPCOMING

Saturday, November 9. Diwali Milan.

The Indian Association of Central Queensland cordially invites you to join the spectacular and bedazzling festival of Deepavali (meaning rows of lit lamps) commonly known as Diwali — The Festival of Lights. It is celebrated by millions of people all over the world! Enjoy The Grand Diwali celebrations with plenty of vibrant cultural performances, scrumptious meal at the Pilbeam theatre.

This festival is not just about deity worship, firecrackers, sweets, and holidays, rather it provides one and all, a firm message of the triumph of light over darkness or good over evil. It is a festival of joy, splendour, unity, brotherhood and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 5pm

Cost: Adults $20, students $15, family pass $50.

Thursday, November 14. Smokie.

From their landmark ballad of unrequited love, Living Next Door to Alice to more chart-topping hits like Lay Back in the Arms of Someone, If You Think You Know How to Love Me as well as Oh Carol and I’ll Meet You at Midnight to name but a few, their massive success story has continued to flourish. With sold out tours around the globe, platinum selling albums over the course of five decades and over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Smokie is one of the most successful bands in the world today.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: All tickets cost $99.

Friday, November 15. Cosentino Live.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 7.30pm.

Cost: A Reserve $84.35, B Reserve $64.35, Family A Reserve $261.40.