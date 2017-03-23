GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

TONIGHT

7pm: Larren Bean, The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel.

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

6pm: The Ferryman, Berserker Tavern.

6.30pm: Larren Bean, Park Avenue Hotel

7.30pm: Piper Down, Glenmore Tavern.

8pm: Tucky, Biloela Anzac Club.

8pm: Sophie Rose, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.

8pm: Chris Bax, Young Australian Hotel.

8pm: Dan Miller, The Pacific Hotel.

8pm: The Easy Tigers, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Kimono Dragon, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: A2Z, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: 2Heads, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.

SATURDAY

2pm: Sophie Rose, Bauhinia State School 50th Celebrations.

4.30pm: Jenny Balmer, Everton Park Hotel.

7pm: Chris Bax, Barcaldine Senior Rugby League Wren Cup After Party.

8pm: Fun on the Run, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8pm: Chenai Boucher, Biloela Civic Centre.

9pm: Phineas Q, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.

10pm: The Sugar Daddies, Biloela Civic Centre.

SUNDAY

1pm: Nathan Bedford, Tannum Sands Hotel.

1.30pm: Larren Bean at the Park Avenue Hotel Motel.

UPCOMING SHOWS

IN THE REGION:

March

17-25: Rockhampton Little Theatre performs Short Attention Span, a collection of locally written and produced short plays. Laugh and cry while being entertained by talented performers, with the best short plays in the business. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $22.

24: The AC DC Story is a one of a kind experience , a concert and biography of the world's biggest rock'n'roll band, AC DC performed by ACCA DACCA. Bring the family and sit back and be taken back in time to the early days of the band in 1974 through to the present day with narrated facts and some moments this iconic Aussie band experienced on their rise to stardom. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $49.20

April

7-17: After its record-breaking production of Mary Poppins earlier this year, Rockhampton Regional Council will produce the worldwide hit musical Wicked at the Pilbeam Theatre. Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz. Long before Dorothy dropped in to the land of Oz, two other girls met. From 7.30pm - matinee on Sunday April 9 at 3pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $52.

22: Internationally renowned entertainer Dean Bourne will perform Roy Orbison Reborn - a tribute to the legendary singer. Bourne is known the world over for his unforgettable voice and ability to recreate the sound of Roy Orbison. Critics and audiences alike have praised his concerts with some calling him the world's No. 1 Roy Orbison tribute artist. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $69.90.

26: Circus Oz explodes back onto the stage, audaciously unpacking the myths of modern Australia with their latest high octane circus show Model Citizens. From 7.30pm at The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $52.

29: Constellations, presented by Rockhampton Regional Council, follows Roland and Marianne. A beekeeper and a quantum physicist - the odds of them getting together are astronomical. But when their worlds do collide, they keep on colliding, as all the possibilities of their life together - good, bad and ugly - flicker across the stage in a series of intricately-structured snapshots, from first date to farewell. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $52.

May

2: David Strassman returns with a brand new show, iTedE, an evening of side-splitting comedy and riotous antics from Ted E. Bare and the malicious Chuck Wood. The best night out you'll have in long time. From 7pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $79.90