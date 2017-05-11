25°
GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on in Rocky this weekend

11th May 2017
LOCAL MUSO: Nathan Bedford will be playing at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday.
LOCAL MUSO: Nathan Bedford will be playing at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday. Mike Richards GLA090916RUN7

TONIGHT

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

6pm: Chenai Boucher, Berserker Tavern.

7pm: Tucky, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: The Ferryman, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.

8pm: Steve Jay, Biloela Anzac Club.

8pm: TBirds Duo, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: The Sugar Daddies, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: The Purple Hills, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Velocity, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: The BanRays, The Criterion Hotel.

SATURDAY

12pm: Chenai Boucher, Allenstown Hotel Beer and Wine Fest.

2pm: TJ Hollis, Allenstown Hotel Beer and Wine Fest.

4pm: Full Tilt, Allenstown Hotel Beer and Wine Fest.

4pm: Andersen, Everton Park Hotel.

7pm: Tim McMullen, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8pm: The Purple Hills, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.45pm: Jag N the Rollers, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: The Ferryman, Allenstown Hotel Beer and Wine Fest.

9pm: Kimono Dragons, The Criterion Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Nathan Bedford, Tannum Sands Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS

IN THE REGION:

May

1-31: The 2017 Rockhampton Eisteddfod will be held from 1 to 31 May with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Please check the Eisteddfod program for section details. The Eisteddfod Gala Concert will be held on Sunday 4 June. Sessions generally 9am, 1.30pm, 6.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Tickets: Adult $8. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au.org.au for more info.

20: Relive the King's triumphant return to the stage as Mark Anthony recreates this historic period with Elvis - One Night In Vegas. Come and experience what it would have been like to see Elvis Presley live in concert. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $69.90.

26-27: One of the most explosive movie musicals in recent memory bursts onto the live stage with exhilarating results in The Cathedral College's 2017 musical production, Footloose. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people. From 1.30pm or 7pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $25.

June

17-18: Sesame Street meets Pulp Fiction in this unruly musical, and after sell out seasons in Brisbane these naughty puppets are heading our way. Fresh out of college, Princeton is seeking to make his mark on the world, but can only afford an apartment on Avenue Q. While it may lack basic amenities, it does have an abundance of furry, colourful tenants. This Tony Award-winning musical is a must for anyone who's ever pondered life's big decisions, or enjoyed a touch of schadenfreude. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $51.75.

21: The Bootleg Beach Boys are the ultimate Beach Boys experience. The journey begins with the surfing songs of the early 60s, California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, Surfing Safari, Fun Fun Fun, Good Vibrations, I Get Around, Surfing USA, and Barbara Anne. It meticulously traces the bands steps into one of the world's most iconic albums and the genius of Brian Wilson, Petsounds and beyond. From 8pm. The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $65.

24: Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole have finally taken their favourite list of country duets to the studio and fans across the country are set to benefit when they hit the road in 2017 with The Great Country Songbook Volume II Tour. Australia's most entertaining duo will be onstage for two unforgettable hours as they bring you their versions of the greats, delivered with high energy and a few laughs in true Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole style. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $49

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  entertainment gig guide local music whatson

Rocky mum tells of horror as deadly snake bites daughter

Rocky mum tells of horror as deadly snake bites daughter

"Instantly I was terrified she wouldn't have long to live from the bite. I was just praying the whole time for God to protect my baby."

Exciting addition to Coast's $53m project

Construction is underway on a new roof structure over the stage.

Project expected to take three months

Landry declares the Federal Budget wins for Capricornia

FUNDING FIGHT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has hit back at criticism her electorate has missed out in Malcolm Turnbull PM's 2017 Federal Budget.

MP hits back at critics' claims CQ overlooked in favour of the south

BREAKING: Peking Duk to drop new track in Rocky

Peking Duk perform during the 29th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Dance duo bringing their best to the Beef City

