GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

TONIGHT

7pm: Slack City, The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel.

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

6pm: Sophie Rose, Berserker Tavern.

6.30pm: Tucky, Park Avenue Hotel

7pm: Hayley Marsten, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.

7.30pm: Kyle Gallagher, Glenmore Tavern.

8pm: TJ Hollis, Biloela Anzac Club.

8pm: The Purple Hills, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Piper Down, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Cheap Talk, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: The Ban Rays, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: 2 Heads, The Criterion Hotel.

SATURDAY

4.30pm: Andersen, Everton Park Hotel.

5.30pm: The Ferryman, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.30pm: Two Cheap, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Velocity, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: 2 Heads, The Criterion Hotel.

9pm: DJ Riley Boland, Beauty and the Geek, Zodiac Nightclub.

SUNDAY

1pm: Kieran Wicks, Tannum Sands Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS

IN THE REGION:

April

7-17: After its record-breaking production of Mary Poppins earlier this year, Rockhampton Regional Council will produce the worldwide hit musical Wicked at the Pilbeam Theatre. Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz. Long before Dorothy dropped in to the land of Oz, two other girls met. From 7.30pm - matinee on Sunday April 9 at 3pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $52.

22: Internationally renowned entertainer Dean Bourne will perform Roy Orbison Reborn - a tribute to the legendary singer. Bourne is known the world over for his unforgettable voice and ability to recreate the sound of Roy Orbison. Critics and audiences alike have praised his concerts with some calling him the world's No. 1 Roy Orbison tribute artist. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $69.90.

26: Circus Oz explodes back onto the stage, audaciously unpacking the myths of modern Australia with their latest high octane circus show Model Citizens. From 7.30pm at The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $52.

29: Constellations, presented by Rockhampton Regional Council, follows Roland and Marianne. A beekeeper and a quantum physicist - the odds of them getting together are astronomical. But when their worlds do collide, they keep on colliding, as all the possibilities of their life together - good, bad and ugly - flicker across the stage in a series of intricately-structured snapshots, from first date to farewell. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $52.

May

2: David Strassman returns with a brand new show, iTedE for an evening of side-splitting comedy and riotous antics from Ted E. Bare and the malicious Chuck Wood. Heralded as the artist who "made ventriloquism hip again”, Strassman's characters are a renegade band of puppets you wouldn't want to meet on a dark night. From 7pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $49.90

5: Buckle up Australia, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is hitting the road to home deliver the freshest and funniest from Australia's largest comedy festival. With an all-killer, no-filler cast of Australian stars, talented newcomers and international performers we've got all your comedy bases covered. Featuring everything from stand-up to sketch, slapstick to song, each individual line-up presents the best of the Festival in one hilarious show. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $45.

20: Relive the King's triumphant return to the concert stage as Mark Anthony recreates this historic period with Elvis - One Night In Vegas. Come and relive and experience what it would have been like to see Elvis Presley live in concert. Internationally renowned Mark Anthony has been regarded as the very best Elvis Presley tribute artist in the world. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $69.90.