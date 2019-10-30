GIG GUIDE: from Phantom of the Opera to Pebo and the Fleur

FRIDAY

• RMU’s Phantom of the Opera - Pilbeam Theatre 7.30pm

Heidi & Scott – Railway Hotel Yeppoon 7pm – 11pm

SATURDAY

RMU’s Phantom of the Opera - Pilbeam Theatre 1.30 and 7.30pm

- O’Dowds Hotel 8pm Breeze 7th Birthday Bash with special guest DJ Horizon - Zodiac Nightclub 8pm

SUNDAY

Heidi & Scott – Tannum Sands Hotel 1pm – 4pm

– Young Aussie Hotel Gladstone 2pm – 5pm Jason Rigby – Paciﬁc Hotel Yeppoon 2.30pm – 5.30pm

TUESDAY

Jag N The Rollers – Tannum Sands Hotel 4pm – 8pm

NOVEMBER

November 1 to 3. The Phantom of the Opera.

Rockhampton Musical Union Choir is proud to present The Phantom of the Opera for the first time in Rockhampton. The hit musical features songs such as The Music of the Night, The Phantom of the Opera, Think of Me, All I ask of You and the vocal masterpiece Masquerade.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Times: Friday November 1 — 7.30pm.

Saturday November 2 — 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Sunday November 3 — 1.30pm.

Cost: Adults $52, concession $48, children aged two to 17 years costs $38, and a family of four costs $152.

Saturday, November 9. Diwali Milan.

The Indian Association of Central Queensland cordially invites you to join the spectacular and bedazzling festival of Deepavali (meaning rows of lit lamps) commonly known as Diwali — The Festival of Lights. It is celebrated by millions of people all over the world! Enjoy The Grand Diwali celebrations with plenty of vibrant cultural performances, scrumptious meal at the Pilbeam theatre.

This festival is not just about deity worship, firecrackers, sweets, and holidays, rather it provides one and all, a firm message of the triumph of light over darkness or good over evil. It is a festival of joy, splendour, unity, brotherhood and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 5pm

Cost: Adults $20, students $15, family pass $50.

Thursday, November 14. Smokie.

From their landmark ballad of unrequited love, Living Next Door to Alice to more chart-topping hits like Lay Back in the Arms of Someone, If You Think You Know How to Love Me as well as Oh Carol and I’ll Meet You at Midnight to name but a few, their massive success story has continued to flourish. With sold out tours around the globe, platinum selling albums over the course of five decades and over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Smokie are one of the most successful bands in the world today.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: All tickets cost $99.

Friday, November 15. Cosentino Live.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 7.30pm.

Cost: A Reserve $84.35, B Reserve $64.35, Family A Reserve $261.40.