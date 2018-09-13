GIG GUIDE: Head out and see live music this week

TODAY

7pm: Ben Beasley. The Newsroom Bar, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke. Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

1pm: Paul Stephenson. Blackwater Country Club

8pm: Gravity. Rocky Glen Hotel

8.45pm: Nathan Bedford Duo. Tannum Sands Hotel

9pm: Josh Harris. Maraboon Tavern

9pm: Cheap Talk The Newsroom Bar, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.

SATURDAY

8.45pm: Leeroy Trump and TUSOD. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: 2Tones. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: Cheap Talk The Newsroom Bar, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.

9pm: Party - DJ Spaztik. Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton

10pm: Cloud Nine. The Strand, Yeppoon

SUNDAY

1pm: 2Tones. Tannum Sand Hotel.

2pm: Sunday Sessions. Oxford Hotel, Rockhampton

3pm: Scott Foden. Gladstone Yacht Club.

4pm: Sunday Session. Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton

September

14-15: Madagascar Jr.

Who doesn't love the animated movie masterpiece Madagascar? This delightful, entertaining movie will be brought to glorious life on the stage by the talented primary students of The Rockhampton Grammar School. Featuring approximately 50 students from Years 5 and 6, this brand new stage musical features all the well-loved characters including Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, Melman the Giraffe and who could forget King Julien and those cunning little penguins? So if you "like to move it, move it”, don't miss out on your tickets for this fabulous production.

Time: Friday, September 14 at 7pm, Saturday, September 15 at 7pm.

Cost: Adults $30, concession/uni/high school student $25.

Phone: 4927 4111.

19: Menopause the Musical - Women on Fire.

Menopause the Musical - Women on Fire is a different script to the original Menopause the Musical, with new songs but based on the original format. It is written by the original writer, Jeannie Linders.

Menopause the Musical - Women on Fire is set in a department store where four women with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra on sale come to find they have more to share than they ever imagined.

The cast makes fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges. A sisterhood is created between these diverse women as they realise that menopause is no longer "the silent passage”, but a perfectly normal stage in every woman's life.

Men love it too.

This hilarious musical parody staged to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.

It's the hilarious celebration of women and "the change”.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $49, concession $45, group 10+ adults $45 each

Phone: 4927 4111.

22: Troy Kinne Live.

Following recent sell-out shows in London and across Australia, Troy Kinne is coming to Rockhampton and the Pilbeam Theatre for one show only.

A comedic force to be reckoned with, Logie nominated and renowned on the stand-up comedy circuit, Troy has gained national and international attention as the star of his own sketch comedy show KINNE (7Mate) and his popular online viral videos.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: All tickets $39. This is an 18-plus event.

Phone: 4927 4111.

26: The Waifs

The original road warriors, the Waifs have built a career out of continually circling Australia and the globe. From bustling cities to the farthest regional and coastal towns, they have spent the past 25 years reuniting with old friends and gathering new fans, thanks to their enchanting live shows and affable natures.

The Waifs have always had an affectionate, close relationship with fans in regional Australia. Late last year, during their 25th anniversary Ironbark tour, they made a promise to return to those regional areas that missed out. It's a promise they have kept: from Townsville to Frankston, Noarlunga to Warrnambool, the Waifs have you covered.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $60.25, child (under 18) $44.75

Phone: 4927 4111.