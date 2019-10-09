Gig Guide: Hottest live music to expect in CQ

Hear the operatic sounds of the three-piece vocal group, Tenori when they arrive to perform in Rockhampton later this month.

FRIDAY

• 7pm: Short & Curly. Railway Hotel Yeppoon.

7pm: Smiles. Park Avenue Hotel.

Park Avenue Hotel. 7.30pm: Amelia & The Grizzly Trio. Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Sports Club. 8.30pm: Adrian Brown. Moura Coal N Cattle.

Moura Coal N Cattle. 9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 9pm: Jason & The Mick. Commercial Hotel, Biloela.

SATURDAY

5pm: Short and Curly. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

Rockhampton Riverside Alive. 7pm: Amelia and The Grizzly. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 7pm: Larren Bean. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Rockhampton Leagues Club. 9pm: Undercover. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 9.30pm: Josh Harris. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Amelia and The Grizzly. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 2pm: Brittany Elise. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

OCTOBER

• 11: Rock of Ages

Mad About Theatre, the company that brought you Chicago and A Chorus Line, is back to party this year with Rock of Ages, featuring music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake, among others.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

When: Friday, October 11 from 7.30pm and Saturday, October 12 from 7.30pm. Cost: Adults $55, concession $50.

21: Morning Melodies.

David Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor share a collection of enduring classics from opera, music theatre, pop and jazz. Tenori have established themselves as a national touring force.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

22: Serenade for Strings. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. The Australian Chamber Orchestra is renowned for embracing celebrated classics alongside new commissions and Serenades for Strings is no exception. A romantic program of the finest classical music from Beethoven to Mendelssohn mixed with an exciting New Australian work, Australian composer Paul Stanhope’s Dancing on Clouds from the Hush 18 Collective Wisdom Album.

Cost: Adults $52, pensioners $48.

23: The Glenn Miller Orchestra. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

It’s the long-awaited return of the greatest big band of the 1940s, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, in a concert spectacular.

Join us for a sentimental journey featuring unforgettable music from the golden era of swing. With 24 musicians, singers and dancers, this concert spectacular highlights the great big band hits as well as music of legends such as The Andrews Sisters, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Vera Lynn.

You’ll hear the hits that captivated millions of people worldwide in the 1940s and continue to do so today, such as Chattanooga Choo-Choo, In the Mood, Tuxedo Junction, A String of Pearls, Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug and Pennsylvania 6- 5000. Cost: Adults $89.90, and pensioners $79.90.