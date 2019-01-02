Gig guide: Live music at the clubs this weekend

TOMORROW

7pm: Aaron Hamilton. Railway Hotel Yeppoon.

7.30pm: Rule 34. Tannum Sands Hotel.

8.30pm: It's a Girl. Frenchville Sports Club.

SATURDAY

7pm: Aaron Hamilton. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Scott Foden. Railway Hotel Yeppoon.

7.30pm: 3 Legged Devils. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Jason Rigby. The Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: Amelia and The Grizzly Trio. The Strand Hotel Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

3pm: Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club Jam Session. Pie Alley Blues Yeppoom

2pm: Andrew Thomson. Tannum Sands Hotel

4pm: Summer Sundays: Kate Trenerry. Beach Club Cafe.

January

11: Taylor Henderson - Love Somebody Tour.

The multi-platinum selling artist will be hitting the road this January 2019 to continue he's National "Love Somebody Tour.”

Taylor will be serenating you with all the hits and the yet to be released music off his upcoming Album. These shows are going to be intimate and very personal, which will see Taylor in he's shining element.

Venue: Headricks Lane.

Time: 5pm

Cost: From $43.60 - $64

Phone: 4922 1985

12: Happy Belated News Years: ViperSnatch, Cane Toad, The Ruse, Devil.

If you like new and original music from local bands make sure you get your booties to O'Dowd's on the 12th of January!

Venue: O'Dowd's Hotel

Time: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

Phone: 4927 0344

February

2: Cliff Richard and the Shadows Tribute

Cliff Richard and the Shadows were at the forefront of the UK's beat-group boom, dominating British popular music in the late 1950s and early 1960s in the years before the Beatles arrived on the scene.

This 60th anniversary tribute show delivers a captivating live concert that recreates the unforgettable sound of Cliff Richard & The Shadows.

You'll experience all the classic hits including Do You Want To Dance, Singing The Blues, Move It, Lucky Lips, Summer Holiday, Bachelor Boy, The Young Ones, Living Doll, Congratulations and more. The show also includes legendary instrumentals from The Shadows including Apache, Wonderful Land, FBI, Atlantis and SleepWalk.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $59, Concession $53, Student $35

Phone: 4927 4111.

27: Nashville Live

For the very first time in Australia, the hit musical production Nashville Live delivers the energy, glamour and magic of the city it's named after.

Nashville Live takes you through the history of country music, from golden greats Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton through to the contemporary platinum selling sounds of Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Dixie Chicks and more.

This live show is a celebration of country music and the stories behind the genre's biggest hits.

With 44 timeless songs including Folsom Prison Blues, Crazy, Jolene, The Gambler, Walk The Line, Stand By Your Man, Islands In The Stream and Man I Feel Like A Woman, this trip through country music's greatest moments is a night that will surely reaffirm the fact that there really are only two types of music, Country and Western.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $79.90.

March

15 to 23: Kinky Boots

Music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

From the creative team who brought you We Will Rock You, Wicked and Mary Poppins comes Rockhampton Regional Council's 2019 musical, Kinky Boots.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper.

The hilarious, uplifting book is by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: Friday, March 15 at 7.30pm, Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm, Sunday, March 17 at 3pm Friday, March 22

Cost: Adult $52, Junior (17 and under) $37, Pensioner (Aged) $48.

April

5: Ian Moss

Respected as one of Australia's most iconic musicians, Ian Moss delivers an unforgettable sound.

While primarily recognised as an axeman of tenacity and sweet melodic sensibility, Ian's distinctive vocal is the essential signature of his soulful, bluesy muse - as it has been since his first tentative foray into music in the early 1970s.

Showcasing songs from his new self-titled album, Mossy will also perform songs from his incredible solo and Cold Chisel catalogue including Tuckers Daughter, Never Before, Telephone Booth, Such A Beautiful Thing, Bow River and many more.

Come and see why Ian Moss is one of the best guitarists and vocalists on the planet.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: All tickets $60

Phone: 4927 4111.