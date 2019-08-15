Gig Guide: Mark Vincent to give debut performance in Rocky

MAGICAL MYSTERY: The Beatles' fans will love one of the top music events of the year, Lady Beatle - coming to Rocky's Pilbeam Theatre soon.

MAGICAL MYSTERY: The Beatles' fans will love one of the top music events of the year, Lady Beatle - coming to Rocky's Pilbeam Theatre soon. Dylan Evans Photography

FRIDAY

7pm: TND. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Chris Schick. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Josh Harris. Park Avenue Hotel.

7.30pm: Adrian Brown. Blackwater Country Club.

8pm: Larren Bean. Parkhurst Tavern.

8.30pm: Jason Rigby. Moura Coal N Cattle.

8.30pm: Smiles Duo. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: TJ Hollis. Commercial Hotel, Biloela.

SATURDAY

2.30pm: Josh Harris. Drovers Rugby Union Final. Rugby Park, Rockhampton.

5pm: Chris Schick. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

7pm: Blake O'Connor Duo. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Bordaline. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

9pm: Jag N The Rollers. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Jason Rigby. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Blake O'Connor Duo. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Brittany Elise. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

AUGUST

17: Mark Vincent.

Singing from the age of 15, Mark Vincent has gone on to become one of Australia's most beloved tenors, having released nine consecutive #1 ARIA Classical Crossover Albums, earning accolades both nationally and internationally.

Vincent's last album, A Tribute to Mario Lanza, contains the ground breaking "virtual duet” of Because You're Mine with the Hollywood legend.

The duet made headlines and received the patronage of Mario Lanza's daughter, Ellisa Lanza Bregman, who gave permission for the re-recording of the virtual duet and said, "I'm pleased to allow my father's recorded voice to be joined on this historic recording by the exciting young tenor, Mark Vincent.”

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: $59, concession $57.

19: Morning Melodies.

FOR generations she has graced the stage and screen, and is fondly remembered for being Maria in The Sound of Music and of course, the wonderful nanny in Mary Poppins.

Now in one glorious stage production, Practically Perfect celebrates the life and music of the legendary Dame Julie Andrews.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 11am

For more information, visit seeitlive.com.au

20: Lady Beatle.

If you love The Beatles, then you'll love this must-see live music event of the year: Lady Beatle - a kaleidoscopic journey through the Beatles' most monumental hits. Starring UK-born Australian stage and screen star Naomi Price (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Rumour Has It, Ladies in Black, The Voice Australia) and inspired by true accounts, Lady Beatle is a rollicking magical mystery tour soundtracked by The Beatles' biggest chart toppers, including Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, Eleanor Rigby, Yellow Submarine and Penny Lane.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

For more information, visit seeitlive.com.au

21: Xavier Rudd

Xavier Rudd will return to Rockhampton in August.

Shortly after releasing the hit single Walk Away in March 2018, fans were welcoming the epic ninth studio album from Xavier titled Storm Boy.

Debuting at number one on the Australian ARIA charts and in the top 10 in some European countries, Xavier took Storm Boy on the road, visiting North America, the UK and Europe as well as Australia & New Zealand - but until now, nothing north of Brisbane.

Joining Xavier at all shows is chill-master Bobby Alu.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: $60 for all tickets

SEPTEMBER

10: Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing is a saucy and razor-sharp battle of wits between the bickering Beatrice and Benedick, who wield words as weapons, their banter betraying their love and loathing of each other.

However Claudio is quickly seduced by envy and this idyllic world threatens to come tumbling down as he humiliates Hero.

Beatrice and Benedick must join forces to defend true love - even if they can't recognise it in themselves.

Directed by Bell Shakespeare's associate director, James Evans (Julius Caesar) and starring Zindzi Okenyo (Antony and Cleopatra, MTC's An Ideal Husband) as Beatrice, this Much Ado About Nothing will be a powerful exploration of the struggle for identity and self-knowledge in a male dominated world.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's contemporary comedies where romance is thwarted by dastardly plots, misinformation, false accusations, broken promises, and bumbling cops.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $52, pensioners $48