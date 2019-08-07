Gig Guide: Mark Vincent to perform tribute to late actor

HOMAGE: Lady Beatle will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, August 20.

HOMAGE: Lady Beatle will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, August 20. Dylan Evans Photography

FRIDAY

5pm: Jason & The Mick. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

7pm: Smiles Duo. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Tim McMullen. Park Avenue Hotel.

7.30pm: Anna Farquhar. Blackwater Country Club.

8.30pm: Scott Foden. Moura Coal N Cattle.

9pm: It's A Girl. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

5.30pm: Tim McMullen. Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Not Even Steven. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Jason & The Mick. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park.

7.30pm: Jag N The Rollers. Muttaburra Races, Longreach.

8.30pm: McMullen Duo. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Pennies from Heaven. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Josh Harris. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Chris Bax. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Josh Harris. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

AUGUST

09: Matilda.

MATILDA is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers.

She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey.

Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognise but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules.

But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Event dates: Friday, August 9 from 7pm, Saturday August 10 from 1pm and 7pm, and Sunday, August 11 from 1pm.

Visit seeitlive.com.au for more information.

17: Mark Vincent.

Singing from the age of 15, Mark Vincent has gone on to become one of Australia's most beloved tenors, having released nine consecutive #1 ARIA Classical Crossover Albums, earning accolades both nationally and internationally.

Vincent's last album, A Tribute to Mario Lanza, contains the ground breaking "virtual duet” of Because You're Mine with the Hollywood legend. The duet made headlines and received the patronage of Mario Lanza's daughter, Ellisa Lanza Bregman, who gave permission for the re-recording of the virtual duet and said, "I'm pleased to allow my father's recorded voice to be joined on this historic recording by the exciting young tenor, Mark Vincent.”

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: $59, concession $57.

19: Morning Melodies.

FOR generations she has graced the stage and screen, and is fondly remembered for being Maria in The Sound of Music and of course, the wonderful nanny in Mary Poppins.

Now in one glorious stage production, Practically Perfect celebrates the life and music of the legendary Dame Julie Andrews.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 11am

For more information, visit seeitlive.com.au

20: Lady Beatle.

If you love The Beatles, then you'll love this must-see live music event of the year: Lady Beatle - a kaleidoscopic journey through the Beatles' most monumental hits. Starring UK-born Australian stage and screen star Naomi Price (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Rumour Has It, Ladies in Black, The Voice Australia) and inspired by true accounts, Lady Beatle is a rollicking magical mystery tour soundtracked by The Beatles' biggest chart toppers, including Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, Eleanor Rigby, Yellow Submarine and Penny Lane.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

For more information, visit seeitlive.com.au