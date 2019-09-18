Gig Guide: Our hottest entertainment

Jim Hermel along with Lynette, Virginia and Peter Coad are coming to town.

TOMORROW

5pm: Rule 34. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

7pm: Will Day. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8pm: Chris Shick. Parkhurst Tavern.

8pm: Bordaline. The Birdcage Hotel, Longreach.

8.30pm: Col Finley Band. Frenchville Sports Club.

8.30pm: Shane Ward. Moura Coal N Cattle.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Adrian Brown. Commercial Hotel, Biloela.

SATURDAY

5pm: Larren Bean. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

5.30pm: Jason Rigby. Frenchville Sports Club.

6pm: Bordaline. The Outback Paddle Regatta Festival, Longreach.

7pm: TJ Hollis. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8pm: Col Finley Band. The Caves Rodeo.

8.30pm: Jason & The Mick. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Thomson Trio. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Shane Ward. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

2pm: Jason Rigby. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

SEPTEMBER

26: Peter Coad OAM and the Coad Sisters along with guest artist Jim Hermel will appear in concert at St Mary’s Hall, Nobbs St, North Rockhampton on Thursday, September 26 at 1.30pm. Admission costs $20. Afternoon tea is available for $3. Contact Ailsa on 4927 7282 for bookings.

September 26 to October 4:

Dance Festival.

Season tickets and programs are available from Centre De Danse, and season and session tickets at the Pilbeam Theatre box office.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Session tickets: adults $8, concession $5. Season passes (unlimited entry): adults $30, concession $18, competitors $15.

OCTOBER

11: Rock of Ages

Mad About Theatre, the company that brought you Chicago and A Chorus Line, is back to party this year with Rock of Ages, featuring music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake, among others.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. When: Friday, October 11 from 7.30pm and Saturday, October 12 from 7.30pm. Cost: Adults $55, concession $50.

21: Morning Melodies.

David Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor share a collection of enduring classics from opera, music theatre, pop and jazz. Tenori have established themselves as a national touring force.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

Have an event? Contact Sean Fox on 4930 4204 or email sean.fox@capnews.com.au