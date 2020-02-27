Gig Guide: our region’s hottest live events GIG GUIDE: What’s on where and when

Singer Linda Ronstadt. (Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images)

FRIDAY

7pm: Larren Bean. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 7pm: Smiles. Park Avenue Hotel.

Park Avenue Hotel. 7.30pm: Jason & The Mick. Rocky Sports Club.

Rocky Sports Club. 9pm: Bordaline. Maraboon Tavern.

Maraboon Tavern. 9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

5.30pm: Aarron Symonds. Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Sports Club. 7pm: Smiles. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 7.30pm: Jason and The Mick. Rocky Sports Club.

Jason and The Mick. Rocky Sports Club. 8pm: Bordaline. The Wellshot Hotel, Ilfracombe.

Bordaline. The Wellshot Hotel, Ilfracombe. 8.30pm: A2Z Duo. Frenchville Sports Club.

A2Z Duo. Frenchville Sports Club. 9pm: Chris Schick. Maraboon Tavern.

Chris Schick. Maraboon Tavern. 9pm: Leeroy Trump and The Unwanted Sons of Donald. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Leeroy Trump and The Unwanted Sons of Donald. Tannum Sands Hotel. 9.30pm: Mikayla J. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Rule 34. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 2pm: Chris Bax. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

MARCH

13 to 21: Mamma Mia.

Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA.

Times: Performances each day from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Followed by performances on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 from 7.30pm.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: adults $52

Pensioner $48.

30: Morning Melodies – Bloom sings Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt.

With combined record sales of over 300 million units, Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt are arguably three of the world’s most recognisable voices.

Melbourne singer songwriter, Bloom will perform their incredible hits in this brand new show.

When: Monday, March 30 from 11am

Where: Pilbeam Theatre.

Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

APRIL

• 3: The Songs of Dolly Parton.

From rags and riches, Dolly’s life story has remained humble and honest.

After 60 years, she continues to be America’s sweetheart of country music.

Starring Brooke McMullen, who at just 23 is a superstar in the making.

A performance not to be missed by all fans of country music.

When: Friday, April 3 from 7.30pm

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $57, concession $49.

• 18: The Sapphires.

Written and directed by Tony Briggs, The Sapphires is one of Australia’s best-loved stories.

It tells of four young Aboriginal women who like singing country music, and suddenly get the chance to change their tune and their lives.

Wearing sequins, armed only with microphones they find themselves trying to spread joy in the hell that was the Vietnam War.

When: Saturday, April 18 from 7.30pm

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $45, pensioners $41.