GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

TONIGHT

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

7pm: TJ Hollis, The Criterion Hotel, Newsroom Bar.

TOMORROW

6pm: Smiles, Berserker Tavern.

7pm: Tim McMullen, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.

8pm: Hayley Marsten, Biloela Anzac Club.

8pm: Chenai Boucher, Young Australian Hotel.

8pm: Mad Hat, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: The Ferryman, Frenchville Sports Club.

7.30pm: Aaron Hamilton and Emma McGuire Duo, Gracemere Hotel.

8.45pm: Johnny's Bananas, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: 2 Heads, The Criterion Hotel.

SATURDAY

4.30pm: Amelia Kase, Everton Park Hotel.

7.30pm: Wood & Steel, Gracemere Hotel.

5.30pm: TJ Hollis, Frenchville Sports Club.

8pm: TND, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8pm: Kim Beckman, The Birdcage Hotel.

8.30pm: It's a Girl, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Full Tilt, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: 2 Heads, The Criterion Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Chris Bax, Tannum Sands Hotel.

MONDAY

6pm: 2 Gen Muso's Night, Criterion Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS

IN THE REGION:

May

1-31: The 2017 Rockhampton Eisteddfod will be held from 1 to 31 May with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Please check the Eisteddfod program for section details. The Eisteddfod Gala Concert will be held on Sunday 4 June. Sessions generally 9am, 1.30pm, 6.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Tickets: Adult $8. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au for more info.

5: Buckle up Australia, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is hitting the road to home deliver the freshest and funniest from Australia's largest comedy festival. With an all-killer, no-filler cast of Australian stars, talented newcomers and international performers we've got all your comedy bases covered. Featuring everything from stand-up to sketch, slapstick to song, each individual line-up presents the best of the Festival in one hilarious show. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $45.

20: Relive the King's triumphant return to the stage as Mark Anthony recreates this historic period with Elvis - One Night In Vegas. Come and experience what it would have been like to see Elvis Presley live in concert. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $69.90.

26-27:One of the most explosive movie musicals in recent memory bursts onto the live stage with exhilarating results in The Cathedral College's 2017 musical production, Footloose. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people. From 1.30pm or 7pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $25.

June

17-18:Sesame Street meets Pulp Fiction in this unruly musical, and after sell out seasons in Brisbane these naughty puppets are heading our way. Fresh out of college, Princeton is seeking to make his mark on the world, but can only afford an apartment on Avenue Q. While it may lack basic amenities, it does have an abundance of furry, colourful tenants. This Tony Award-winning musical is a must for anyone who's ever pondered life's big decisions, or enjoyed a touch of schadenfreude. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $51.75.