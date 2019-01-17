GIG GUIDE: What's happening around the region this weekend

ODE TO DOLLY: Brooke McMullen as Dolly Parton in The Coat of Many Colours .

ODE TO DOLLY: Brooke McMullen as Dolly Parton in The Coat of Many Colours .

TOMORROW

7pm: Kyle Gallagher. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Josh Harris. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Smiles. Blackwater Country Club.

8pm: 2TBirds. Tannum Sands Hotel.

8.30pm: Overdrive. Frenchville Sports Club.

SATURDAY

7pm: Josh Harris. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Bordaline. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8pm: Pennies from Heaven. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Relic. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Cnr Anzac Parade and Normanby St.

9pm: Smiles. The Maraboon Tavern.

SUNDAY

2pm: Scott Foden. Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm: Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club Jam Session. Pie Alley Blues, Yeppoon. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

February

2: Cliff Richard and the Shadows Tribute

Cliff Richard and the Shadows were at the forefront of the UK's beat-group boom, dominating British popular music in the late 1950s and early 1960s in the years before the Beatles arrived on the scene.

This 60th anniversary tribute show delivers a captivating live concert that recreates the unforgettable sound of Cliff Richard & The Shadows.

You'll experience all the classic hits including Do You Want To Dance, Singing The Blues, Move It, Lucky Lips, Summer Holiday, Bachelor Boy, The Young Ones, Living Doll, and Congratulations.

The show also includes instrumentals from The Shadows including Apache, Wonderful Land, FBI, Atlantis and SleepWalk.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $59, Concession $53, Student $35

Phone: 4927 4111.

27: Nashville Live

For the first time in Australia, the hit musical production Nashville Live delivers the energy, glamour and magic of the city it's named after.

Nashville Live takes you through the history of country music, from golden greats Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton through to the contemporary, platinum-selling sounds of Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Dixie Chicks and more.

This live show is a celebration of country music and the stories behind the genre's biggest hits.

With 44 timeless songs including Folsom Prison Blues, Crazy, Jolene, The Gambler, Walk The Line, Stand By Your Man, Islands In The Stream and Man I Feel Like A Woman, this trip through country music's greatest moments is a night that will surely reaffirm the fact that there really are only two types of music, Country and Western.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $79.90.

March

15 to 23: Kinky Boots

Music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

From the creative team who brought you We Will Rock You, Wicked and Mary Poppins comes Rockhampton Regional Council's 2019 musical, Kinky Boots.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper.

The hilarious, uplifting book is by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: Friday, March 15, at 7.30pm, Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm, Sunday, March 17, at 3pm, Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm.

Cost: Adult $52, Junior (17 and under) $37, Pensioner (Aged) $48.

April

5: Ian Moss

One of Australia's most iconic musicians, Ian Moss delivers an unforgettable sound.

While primarily recognised as an axeman of tenacity and sweet melodic sensibility, Moss's distinctive vocal is the essential signature of his soulful, bluesy muse - as it has been since his first tentative foray into music in the early 1970s.

Showcasing songs from his new self-titled album, Moss will also perform songs from his incredible solo and Cold Chisel catalogue including Tuckers Daughter, Never Before, Telephone Booth, Such A Beautiful Thing, Bow River and many more.

Come and see why Ian Moss is one of the best guitarists and vocalists on the planet.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: All tickets $60

Phone: 4927 4111.

27: The Coat of Many Colours

From rags to riches, Dolly Parton's life story has remained humble and honest in her performance.

After 60 years she continues to be America's sweetheart of country music.

The Coat of Many Colours is performed by Brooke McMullen.

At just 23 Brooke was a superstar in the making.

Her performance will feature all your favourites, from 9 to 5, Jolene and the award-winning, I Will Always Love You.

A performance not be missed by all fans of country.

Backed by a six piece band.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $59, Concession $49

Phone: 4927 4111.