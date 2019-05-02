GIG GUIDE: What's happening in the region this weekend

TOMORROW

6pm: DJ Johnny Mac. Winton Campdraft.

7pm: 2 Tones. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30pm: Gravity. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Kyle & Celeste. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Fish Out of Water. Maraboon Tavern.

SATURDAY

7pm: 2Tones. Hotel Theodore 70 Years Celebration.

7pm: The Mayor of London. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: Brass Monkeys Trio. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Adrian Brown. Blackwater Hotel Hoedown.

SUNDAY

2pm: 2Tones. Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm: Andrew Thomson. Gladstone Yacht Club.

May

03: Petula Clark

Legendary film and theatre music star and two-time Grammy Award winner Petula Clark returns for an Australian tour this year.

Her extraordinary career, spanning 69years, has to be recognised as an outstanding achievement in today's music industry.

Having sold nearly 70 million records during her career, Clark continues to reach for an even more impressive level of perfection.

In 2017, the UK pop legend released yet another brilliant album, Living for Today.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults: $89.90, concession (pension cards) $84.90, Friends of Theatre $79.90, groups 10-plus adults $79.90

Phone: 49274111.

05: Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow 2019

This road trip is jam-packed with a crew of fantastically funny comedians, specially selected to bring the fun of the festival to towns and cities across the nation.

For 20 years the Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been touring far and wide, bringing giggles, guffaws and good times to Australia and further afield.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm. Duration approximately 135 minutes (including interval)

Cost: Adult $45, concession $41, student $38, youth (15-17) $38, group $41

Phone: 49274111.

23: Anh Do: The Happiest Refugee Live

By popular demand, Anh returns with his smash hit show.

Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described

by Russell Crowe as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years”.

Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story.

When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing ... happiness.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adult $64.90, concession $59.90, groups 10-plus adults $59.90

Phone: 49274111.

June

09: The Ten Tenors

In 2019, The Ten Tenors are embracing love and will be singing some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first-dance songs of all time.

They'll cover many of your favourite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs.

There's even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence.

For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

Love Is In The Air, touring nationally in May and June 2019, is the sort of concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a smile on your face.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: A Reserve (Rows W-S) $95, BReserve (Rows T-U) $85

Phone: 4927 4111.