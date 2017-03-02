GIG GUIDE: What's on in Rockhampton this week?

TONIGHT
- 7pm: Kalam Hargreaves, The Corner Bar, The Giddy Goat.
- 7pm: TJ Hollis, The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel.
- 8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.
TOMORROW
- 6pm: Chenai Boucher, Berserker Tavern.
- 7.30pm: Shave Rave Fundraiser, The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. A night of great music, mocktails and 20s themed fun. Entry gold coin donation.
- 7pm: Adrian Brown, Rockhampton Leagues Club.
- 7pm: Danny Osbourne and Ryan Conway, The Corner Bar, The Giddy Goat.
- 7.30pm: Smiles, Glenmore Tavern.
- 8pm: Andrew Thomson, Biloela Anzac Club.
- 8pm: Eds Son, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.
- 8pm: The Octopus Band, Rocky Glen Hotel.
- 8.30pm: Ben Beasley, Frenchville Sports Club.
- 8.45pm: Velocity, Tannum Sands Hotel.
- 9pm: Aristokatz, The Strand Hotel.
- 9pm: K-note supported by DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.
- 9pm: 2 Heads, The Criterion Hotel.
SATURDAY
- 1.00pm: Tucky, Kabra Hotel.
- 4.30pm: Sonic Playground, Rocky Glen Hotel.
- 5.30pm: Tim McMullen, Frenchville Sports Club.
- 6pm: Kim Beckman, Everton Park Hotel.
- 6.30pm: Allsorts Open Mic The Workshop, 45 East St. All-ages show 6.30pm, 15+ show 8.30pm. Live music, comedy and more featuring Rocky's new and emerging talent.
- 7pm: Shane Ward, Rockhampton Leagues Club.
- 7pm: Silky Fuzz, The Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.
- 8.30pm: The Sugar Daddies, Frenchville Sports Club.
- 8.45pm: Jag N The Rollers, Tannum Sands Hotel.
- 9pm: Full Tilt, The Strand Hotel.
- 9pm: 2 Heads, The Criterion Hotel.
- 9pm: DJ Riley Boland, Zodiac Nightclub.
- 9pm: Who Killed Micky featuring DJ Noslek and DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.
SUNDAY
- 1pm: Aaron Hamilton, Tannum Sands Hotel.
UPCOMING SHOWS IN THE REGION:
March
- 5: The World of Musicals brings the very best of musical theatre to life. This incredible production brings the big company numbers from Les Miserables, Lion King, Sister Act, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, Cabaret and Wicked as well as stunning solo and duet numbers from Phantom of the Opera, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Chicago, Once, Evita, Singing in the Rain, Little shop of Horrors, Miss Saigon, and Cats to the stage. From 7pm at The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $69.90.
- 10: Darren Coggan's Peace Train is a night of music and storytelling which will strike a chord deep inside the heart of anyone who longs for something more, a journey back in time, recreating the sights and sounds, seeking out the man in the music and telling the story behind the songs. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $55.
- 17: After a sold-out run of ROY - A Tribute To Roy Orbison to metropolitan centres in 2016, revered singer-songwriter Damien Leith is gearing up to revisit the music of his idol in 2017 for a special The Hall of Fame Tour. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre.Tickets: Adults $60.
- 17-25: Rockhampton Little Theatre performs Short Attention Span, a collection of locally written and produced short plays. Laugh and cry while being entertained by talented performers, with the best short plays in the business. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $22.
April
- 7-15: Rockhampton Regional Council will produce the worldwide hit musical Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz. Wicked has been described as being a collision of Legally Blonde and Harry Potter- with more music and less menace. From 7.30pm at The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $52.
- 26: Circus Oz explodes back onto the stage, audaciously unpacking the myths of modern Australia with their latest high octane circus show Model Citizens. From 7.30pm at The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $52.