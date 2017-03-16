GIG GUIDE: What's on this St Patrick's Day weekend

MUSOS: Coonarr-based Bevan Spiers (pictured) and Aiden Marcon will be playing as The Purple Hills at the Tannum Sands Hotel on Friday night.

TONIGHT

7pm: Aaron Hamilton, The Corner Bar, The Giddy Goat.

7pm: Silky Fuzz, The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel.

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

12pm: Live Music for St Patrick's Day, The Pacific Hotel.

5pm: Tucky, O'Dowd's Irish Pub

6pm: James Gordon, Berserker Tavern.

7pm: Mirror Image, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30pm: The Ferryman, Glenmore Tavern.

7.30pm: The Wee Johnny's, The Irish Village.

7.30pm: Music Open Mic. All ages, styles and genres welcome, just BYO instrument or backing track, Red Dahlia Bar. 75 East St.

8pm: Chris Bax, Biloela Anzac Club.

8pm: It's a Girl, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.

8pm: TBirds Trio, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Rule 34 Duo, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: The Purple Hills, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: The Ban Rays, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Kalam Hargreaves, The Corner Bar, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: DJ Eko feat. DJ Pickles RnB Takeover, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: Trap Night, Flamingos on Quay.

9pm: Level 27, The Criterion Hotel.

9pm: Fresh Kiwi, Zodiac Nightclub.

SATURDAY

4.30pm: Quinton Cassidy, Everton Park Hotel.

6.30pm: Potent Poetry: Poetry Reading and Secret Challenge. $5 cover charge, Red Dahlia Bar. 75 East St.

7pm: Mirror Image, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30pm: The Wee Johnny's, The Irish Village.

8pm: Jag N The Rollers, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.45pm: Jep Zed Band, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: The Short Fall, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Level 27, The Criterion Hotel.

9pm: Fresh Kiwi, Zodiac Nightclub.

9pm: Silky Fuzz, The Corner Bar, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: Jess Ne Ville supported by The Askins and DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

SUNDAY

11.30am: The Wee Johnny's, The Irish Village.

1pm: Eds Son, Tannum Sands Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS

IN THE REGION:

March

17-25: Rockhampton Little Theatre performs Short Attention Span, a collection of locally written and produced short plays. Laugh and cry while being entertained by talented performers, with the best short plays in the business. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $22.

18: Following their 2015 sell out performance of Sleeping Beauty, Moscow Ballet La Classique makes a triumphant return to Australasia presenting their spectacular performance of the spellbinding classical romance, Swan Lake. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $85.

22: Untapped, performed by Raw Dance Company, is high-octane dance, music and comedy for the whole family. Direct from sellout performances on Broadway and winner of the 2016 Best Show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.. From 7.30pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $52.

April

7-17: After its record-breaking production of Mary Poppins earlier this year, Rockhampton Regional Council will produce the worldwide hit musical Wicked at the Pilbeam Theatre. Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz. Long before Dorothy dropped in to the land of Oz, two other girls met. From 7.30pm - matinee on Sunday April 9 at 3pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $52.

22: Internationally renowned entertainer Dean Bourne will perform Roy Orbison Reborn - a tribute to the legendary singer. Bourne is known the world over for his unforgettable voice and ability to recreate the sound of Roy Orbison. Critics and audiences alike have praised his concerts with some calling him the world's No. 1 Roy Orbison tribute artist. From 8pm, The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adult $69.90.

26: Circus Oz explodes back onto the stage, audaciously unpacking the myths of modern Australia with their latest high octane circus show Model Citizens. From 7.30pm at The Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets: Adults $52.