Gig Guide: What’s on this weekend

FRIDAY

Kissing the Flint Live

Following their debut performances at Women in Music and Creek Sessions, Discovery Coast dynamic duo Kissing the Flint will return to 45 on East with their eclectic repertoire of live originals and covers.

Roots through to rock powerhouses by a versatile, characterful female vocal.

Their debut EP Unconditionally will be available to purchase on the night.

Where: 45 on East. 45 East St, Rockhampton

When: 6pm-9pm

Cost: Free

Krosswerdz

Where: 77 Kariboe St, Biloela.

When: 6pm

The Neily Diamond Show

Two hours of Neil Diamond’s greatest hits and some of the many hit versions recorded by other artists including I’m a Believer, Kentucky Woman, Forever in Blue Jeans and more. Doors open at 6.30pm with the show kicking off at 7pm. Book online at www.ivvy.comau/event/neildiamond/

Where: Frenchville Sports Club, Rockhampton

When: 6.30pm

Cost: $25

Beautifully Broken Live

Beautifully Broken are from 1770 and deliver acoustic rock with an electric feel - swampy blues, country rock, folksy ballad sound.

Where: Oasis Bar & Cafe. 38 Dawson Highway, Biloela.

When: 8pm-12am

R&B Legends featuring Nathaniel

In 2013 Nathaniel soared up the charts with a national Top 5 debut single You, a song that demonstrated his signature vocals and eventually achieved double platinum sales. Nathaniel has since released several more successful singles, including the up-tempo funk hit Live Louder, which repeated the Top 5 multi-platinum success of his debut, and showcases his incredible versatility and his refusal to be boxed into a particular genre. In 2014, he supported Mariah Carey on her national tour.

Where: Zodiac Nightclub

When: 9.30pm-3am

Cost: $10

Silver Screen in Symphony

The Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra in conjunction with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra presentsSilver Screen in Symphony. Experience musical highlights from the world’s most-beloved and spectacular movie blockbusters including Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, Superman, Batman, Jurassic Park and more.

From sci-fi and adventure to superheroes and fantasy, there is something for everyone, even the kids. The combined orchestra will be led by fantastic guest conductor, Richard Davis.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $39, Concession $33, Students $25, Child (12 and under) $15

SATURDAY

The Sungiant Tour

Understory will be playing with Grizzlyshark, The Ruse, Masters of Mayhem and Composure.

Where: O’Dowds Hotel. 100 William St, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm-11.30pm

Cost: $10 general admission

Daniel Miller performs live

Where: Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan.

When: 7.30pm

SUNDAY

Country Music afternoon

The event will have a multi-draw raffle, a money board and a BBQ at approximately 4pm.

For more information contact Del on 4935 4866 or Jenny on 0417 346 061.

Where: Cawarral Hall

When: 1pm-5pm. Cost: $5 which includes lucky door and endless cuppa and cake all afternoon.

Thank You Party

The line-up includes King Cooee, Jye Watson, A2Z, Breezin’ Dawn & The Sax, Beautifully Broken, Aristokatz and Rhonda Janes Band. Emergency workers and their families enjoy a free BBQ lunch and drinks. Register by calling 4939 9500. The cafe will be open for service throughout the day.

Where: Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

When: 11am-6pm