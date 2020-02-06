Gig Guide: What’s on when and where

FRIDAY

• 7pm: Brittany Elise Duo. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

• 7pm: Mikayla J. Park Avenue Hotel.

• 7.30pm: Sophie Rose. Blackwater Country Club.

• 8pm: Tim McMullen. Parkhurst Tavern.

• 9pm: Smiles. Maraboon Tavern.

• 9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

• 5.30pm: Brittany Elise. Frenchville Sports Club.

• 7pm: Dawn and The Sax. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

• 7.30pm: 2TBirds. Rocky Sports Club.

• 8.30pm: Brittany Elise Duo. Frenchville Sports Club.

• 8.30pm: Steve Jay. Moura Coal N Cattle.

• 9pm: Tim McMullen. Maraboon Tavern.

• 9pm: Granite Sky. Tannum Sands Hotel.

• 9.30pm: Smiles. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

• 2pm: Larren Bean. Tannum Sands Hotel.

• 2pm: Andrew Thomson. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

• 3pm: Mikayla J. Gladstone Yacht Club.

FEBRUARY

• 8: Cliff Richard and The Shadows Tribute

Cliff Richard and The Shadows Summer Holiday Tribute Concert is a show that delivers a captivating live concert recreating their unforgettable sound.

Cliff Richard and The Shadows were in the forefront of the United Kingdom beat-group boom, with 69 charted singles from the 1950s to the 2000s, 35 credited to The Shadows and 34 to Cliff Richard and The Shadows.

The show features all the classic hits including Do You Want To Dance, Singing Them Blues, Move It, Lucky Lips, Summer Holiday, Bachelor Boy, The Young Ones, Living Doll and Congratulations.

Time: 7.30pm:

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $60.40, concessions $55.40.

• 17: Morning Melodies - The Swingin' Martinis

Take a couple of swingers, hand them microphones, slip them into tuxedos and what do you have?

The Swingin' Martinis.

With a double scoop of comedy, a generous serving of musical mayhem, The Swingin' Martinis have put together a cocktail that any self-respecting swinger will not want to miss.

Johnny Reid and Vinny Nowell swing their way through an array of classic tunes that have the audience singing (and dancing) along at a cracking pace.

Time: 11am

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

• 21 to 23: Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held in the Great Barrier Reef's sensational deep south.

Where: Seventeen Seventy SES grounds. Three-day early bird tickets are only $121, on sale now. Find tickets and places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

MARCH

• 13 to 21: Mamma Mia

Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA.

Times: Performances each day from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Followed by performances on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 from 7.30pm.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: adults $52

Pensioner $48.