Gig Guide: what's on when and where

STORYTELLER: Much to the excitement of his CQ fans, Graeme Connors will perform at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Friday night.

THURSDAY

6.30pm: Scott Foden. Blackwater Country Club.

FRIDAY

7pm: TJ Hollis. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Scott Foden. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7.30pm: Josh Harris. Blackwater Country Club.

8.30pm: Kyle & Celeste. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: GBangers. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Chris Bax. Maraboon Tavern.

SATURDAY

7pm: Bordaline. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: 2TBirds. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: Pennies from Heaven. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Thomson Duo. Maraboon Tavern.

SUNDAY

2pm: Josh Harris. Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm: TJ Hollis. Gladstone Yacht Club.

June

14: Graeme Connors

Iconic Australian Artist, Graeme Connors, will bring his "from the back country” tour to the Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton on June 14 as part of his national album tour.

During his highly-anticipated

two-hour show, fans will enjoy

the hits that made him a household name, favourites from his 19-album catalogue and special debut performances from his new album from the back country.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $69, Concession

$65, Child (3 to 16) $54

Phone: 49274111.

15: A Taste of Ireland

This year, audiences have the chance to witness world champion Irish dancers direct from the West End's Lord of the Dance, as A Taste of Ireland tours Australia, telling the tale of the world's most-loved nation in one incredible performance.

Told through Irish music and dance, the show explores magical tales spanning generations of Irish storytelling and culture.

It features musicians from around the globe performing unique music and dance that reflects the story that is Ireland.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Saturday, June 15,

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults $69.90, Concession $62.90

Phone: 4927 4111.

18: Billionaire Boy

Twelve year old Joe has everything a boy could ever want, from a golden underwater Ferrari to his very own cinema.

Joe and his Dad have more money than you could imagine, but what Joe really needs is a friend.

When Joe arrives at his new school, life really gets tough.

Facing the school bully, his Dad's new girlfriend and the world's worst school canteen, Joe is about to learn that money might buy you a lot in Raj's shop, but it can't buy you everything.

David Walliams' best-selling book comes to life on stage for six to 12-year-olds and their adults.

21: Leaving Jackson:

The Johnny Cash and

June Carter Show

Take a step back in time to when country music told a true story of life, love and heartache.

From the famous Walk The Line and Folsom Prison Blues to the awe-inspiring love tune, Ring of Fire.

For more than 40 years Johnny Cash and June Carter enthralled audiences around the world with their songs of life, love and heartache.

Together they raised their children, and welcomed a son John Carter Cash in 1970.

It's is a love story which played out through some of the greatest songs ever written.

June passed away on May 15, 2003 before Johnny followed on September 12 of that year.

Now Jeff Carter together with Brooke McMullen bring to life a captivating and unforgettable musical concert. These two talented performers share a very special on-stage rapport, perfectly recreating the dynamic Johnny and June shared.

This two-hour live concert event Leaving Jackson: The Johnny Cash & June Carter show will have you singing, laughing and crying for more.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: adults $59, concession $54, student $29

Phone (07) 4927 4111.

22: Reflections - Vicki Davis Academy of Dance

Vicki Davis Academy of Dance and Performing Arts will present Reflections which celebrates 45 years of teaching dance.

Thirty-six past students and teachers are returning to the academy to perform in the celebration, which promises to be an entertaining night for all.

A highlight will include a specially choreographed segment, Take Me to the Movies, featuring items from some of the most loved cinematic musicals.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 5.30pm

Cost: adults $35, concession $25, tertiary students $30.

July

16: Madama Butterfly: A love story that reaches across cultures, oceans and time

Hear Opera Australia's wonderful singers perform with a chamber orchestra, along with a children's chorus, drawn the local Rockhampton community.

Madama Butterfly will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday 16 July at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.seeitlive.com.au

Adults $52, with concessions available.