Gig Guide: what's on when and where

GO GA GA: Queen tribute band Bohemian Rhapsody will rock the Pilbeam Theatre this Saturday night.

GO GA GA: Queen tribute band Bohemian Rhapsody will rock the Pilbeam Theatre this Saturday night. Matt Taylor GLA190419QUEEN

FRIDAY

7pm: Steve Jay. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Kyle Gallagher. Park Avenue Hotel.

8pm: Josh Harris. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park.

8.30pm: A2Z Duo. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

5pm: Chenai Boucher. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

7pm: Larren Bean. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Smiles. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

9pm: Anna Farquhar. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: Cheap Talk. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Steve Jay. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Scott Foden. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Chris Bax. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

AUGUST

24: Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Show

Hot on the trail of the recent Queen biopic, Thomas Crane and Bohemian Rhapsody are back to tour in 2019 with their Greatest Hits tour.

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody, seen as the best Queen show in Australia if not the world, is bringing to Australia their new show, The Greatest Hits Tour.

Thomas with his hot band,

Bohemian Rhapsody bring back to life the visual excitement, sound and stage energy as witnessed at a Queen concert.

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody will perform all the great hits like We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, I Want To Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 8pm

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

30: Battle of the Bands

The Annual CQ All Schools Battle of the Bands is set to rock the Pilbeam Theatre in August.

The evening will get hearts pumping and feet stomping as Rock Bands from local secondary schools fight it out to win the CQ All Schools trophy.

Adults cost $10, concession and children up to 17 years of age cost $5.

The event will start at 6.30pm.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

SEPTEMBER

7: Beauty and the Beast Jr

A truly magical night of entertainment awaits theatre goers as The Rockhampton Grammar School Dance and Musical Theatre Academy presents its 2019 production Showcase featuring Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The night features an entertaining first half of dance items performed by the Academy's students aged 3-18 years.

These group items cover a range of dance genres including classical ballet, tap, modern jazz, Highland, contemporary, lyrical and musical theatre.

Act Two features a truly magical theatre experience as over fifty talented Academy students present the timeless tale Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Be swept away by the fascinating sets, costumes, music and dancing as the Academy brings this beautiful tale to life.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 6pm

Cost: Adults $33, concession $28, children and students $20, family (two adults and two children) $90, friend of the theatre $28.

10: Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing is a saucy and razor-sharp battle of wits between the bickering Beatrice and Benedick, who wield words as weapons, their banter betraying their love and loathing of each other.

However Claudio is quickly seduced by envy and this idyllic world threatens to come tumbling down as he humiliates Hero.

Beatrice and Benedick must join forces to defend true love - even if they can't recognise it in themselves.

Directed by Bell Shakespeare's associate director, James Evans (Julius Caesar) and starring Zindzi Okenyo (Antony and Cleopatra, MTC's An Ideal Husband) as Beatrice, this Much Ado About Nothing will be a powerful exploration of the struggle for identity and self-knowledge in a male dominated world.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's contemporary comedies where romance is thwarted by dastardly plots, misinformation, false accusations, broken promises, and bumbling cops.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

When: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $52, pensioners $48.