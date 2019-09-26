Menu
Jim Hermel along with Lynette, Virginia and Peter Coad are coming to town.
Gig Guide: What’s on when and where

Morning Bulletin staff, tmbully@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 7:00 AM
FRIDAY

  • 7pm: Bordaline. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
  • 7pm: Brittany Elise. Park Avenue Hotel.
  • 7.30pm: TJ Hollis. Blackwater Country Club.
  • 8pm: Jason Rigby. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park.
  • 8pm: Chase Like Abbey. Longreach RSL.
  • 8.30pm: Heidi & Scott. Frenchville Sports Club.
  • 8.30pm: Larren Bean. Moura Coal N Cattle.
  • 9pm: Anna Farquhar. Maraboon Tavern.
  • 9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

  • 7pm: Heidi & Scott. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
  • 8pm: Chase Like Abbey. Longreach RSL.
  • 9pm: TJ Hollis. Maraboon Tavern.
  • 9pm: Pennies from Heaven. Tannum Sands Hotel.
  • 9.30pm: Larren Bean. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

  • 1pm: Heidi & Scott. Tannum Sands Hotel.
  • 2pm: Jayd McKenzie. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.
  • 4pm: Chase Like Abbey. Wellshot Hotel, Ilfracombe.

SEPTEMBER

  • 26: Peter Coad OAM and the Coad Sisters along with guest artist Jim Hermel will appear in concert at St Mary’s Hall, Nobbs St, North Rockhampton on Thursday, September 26 at 1.30pm. Admission costs $20. Afternoon tea is available for $3. Contact Ailsa on 4927 7282 for bookings.
  • September 26 to October 4:

Dance Festival.

Season tickets and programs are available from Centre De Danse, and season and session tickets at the Pilbeam Theatre box office.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Session tickets: adults $8, concession $5. Season passes (unlimited entry): adults $30, concession $18, competitors $15.

OCTOBER

• 11: Rock of Ages

Mad About Theatre, the company that brought you Chicago and A Chorus Line, is back to party this year with Rock of Ages, featuring music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake, among others.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. When: Friday, October 11 from 7.30pm and Saturday, October 12 from 7.30pm. Cost: Adults $55, concession $50.

  • 21: Morning Melodies.

David Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor share a collection of enduring classics from opera, music theatre, pop and jazz. Tenori have established themselves as a national touring force.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

