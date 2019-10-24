Gig Guide: What’s on when and where

FRIDAY

5pm: Pebo & The Fleur. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

Rockhampton Riverside Alive. 7pm: 2TBirds. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 7pm: Sophie Rose. Park Avenue Hotel.

Park Avenue Hotel. 7pm: Jason Rigby. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park.

Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park. 7.30pm: Jay Hoad. Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Sports Club. 9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

5.30pm: Phil McIntyre. Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Sports Club. 7pm: Jay Hoad. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 8pm: Smiles. Allenstown Hotel.

Allenstown Hotel. 8.30pm: The Easy Tigers Duo. Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Sports Club. 9pm: Pennies from Heaven. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 9.30pm. Jason Rigby. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Jay Hoad. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 2pm: Bay Window. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 26. Music Festival.

This Music Festival is an outstanding array of talented and exciting performances from the entire music department at The Rockhampton Grammar School. The festival will feature creative entertainment from signing and singing choirs, glee choirs, vocalists, instrumentalists, concert bands, symphony orchestra, string ensembles and amazing jazz bands that will blow you away.

Adults $25, concession and high school students $15, children aged three to 12 years cost $10, family of four costs $60 ($15 each).

NOVEMBER

November 1 to 3. The Phantom of the Opera.

Rockhampton Musical Union Choir is proud to present The Phantom of the Opera for the first time in Rockhampton. The hit musical features songs such as The Music of the Night, The Phantom of the Opera, Think of Me, All I ask of You and the vocal masterpiece Masquerade.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Times: Friday, November 1 — 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 2 — 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Sunday, November 3 — 1.30pm.

Cost: Adults $52, concession $48, children aged two to 17 years costs $38, and a family of four costs $152.

Saturday, November 9. Diwali Milan.

The Indian Association of Central Queensland cordially invites you to join the spectacular and bedazzling festival of Deepavali (meaning rows of lit lamps) commonly known as Diwali — The Festival of Lights. It is celebrated by millions of people all over the world! Enjoy The Grand Diwali celebrations with plenty of vibrant cultural performances, scrumptious meal at the Pilbeam theatre.

This festival is not just about deity worship, firecrackers, sweets, and holidays, rather it provides one and all, a firm message of the triumph of light over darkness or good over evil. It is a festival of joy, splendour, unity, brotherhood and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 5pm

Cost: Adults $20, students $15, family pass $50.

Thursday, November 14. Smokie.

From their landmark ballad of unrequited love, Living Next Door to Alice to more chart-topping hits like Lay Back in the Arms of Someone, If You Think You Know How to Love Me as well as Oh Carol and I’ll Meet You at Midnight to name but a few, their massive success story has continued to flourish. With sold out tours around the globe, platinum selling albums over the course of five decades and over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Smokie are one of the most successful bands in the world today.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: All tickets cost $99.

Friday, November 15. Cosentino Live.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Time: 7.30pm.

Cost: A Reserve $84.35, B Reserve $64.35, Family A Reserve $261.40.